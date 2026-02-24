11 more MK Party members expected to return from Russia war, one hospitalised

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Presidency says more South Africans lured into the Russia-Ukraine war are expected to return home soon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says more of the 17 South Africans who were lured into the Russia-Ukraine war are expected back in the country soon.

This after four landed in South Africa last week, a move Ramaphosa welcomed.

The process of bringing the South Africans back home comes after Ramaphosa’s intervention earlier this month following a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Tuesday that while more of the men are expected back in the country, there was one who has been hospitalised in Russia after sustaining injuries in the battle lines.

“Out of the 17 men, four are already back in the country, while eleven will be on their way home soon. Two remain in Russia, with one in a hospital in Moscow, while the other one is being processed before finalising his travel arrangements,” said Magwenya.

“The South African embassy in Moscow will continue to monitor the individual that is in hospital until he has fully recovered to travel.”

President Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Vladimir Putin, who responded positively to his call to support the process of returning the men home. President Putin had pledged his support during a telephone call with President Ramaphosa held on February 10 — Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson

The circumstances of their trip to Russia and how they ended up in the battle are still subject to investigation.

But it is widely reported that some of the people who were involved in sending the men to Russia under false pretences and told them they would receive some training are said to be members of the MK Party.

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma had to remove her daughter Duduzile as a member of parliament after it emerged that she may have been part of those who organised the trip.

Ramaphosa said his government continues to engage with Russia to ensure the safe return of the remaining people.

“President Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Vladimir Putin, who responded positively to his call to support the process of returning the men home,” said Magwenya.

“President Putin had pledged his support during a telephone call with President Ramaphosa held on February 10.

“The investigation into the circumstances that led to the recruitment of these young men into mercenary activities is ongoing.”

TimesLIVE