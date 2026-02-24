1,303 jobs ‘funded and retained’ by National Lotteries Commission in a year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Lotteries Commission says of the 1,303 jobs created or sustained through funded projects, about 77% were held by women.

Funding allocated by the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) during the 2025/26 financial year has contributed to the creation and retention of 1,303 jobs and supported programmes reaching nearly 10,000 beneficiaries across South Africa.

This is according to the NLC, the regulator of the national lottery and sports pools, which channels lottery proceeds to organisations operating in the charitable, arts and culture, and sports sectors.

“During the reporting period, 150 community-based projects were supported through targeted grant funding to strengthen social infrastructure and promote employment in the non-profit sector,” the commission said in a statement.

Of the 1,303 jobs created or sustained through funded projects, approximately 77% were held by women, 29% were youth beneficiaries, and the majority of positions were within community-based service delivery organisations. These roles include:

programme coordinators;

support staff;

facilitators;

administrative personnel; and

community outreach workers.

While projects were supported nationally, the highest concentration of funded initiatives during this cycle was in Mpumalanga, the Free State, the North West and Limpopo. Funded projects in these provinces include:

community development centres;

skills training initiatives;

arts programmes;

sports development platforms; and

social support services aimed at strengthening local capacity.

In addition to employment outcomes, funded initiatives collectively reached nearly 10,000 individuals through:

educational programmes;

skills development workshops;

counselling services;

community sports development; and

cultural initiatives.

The commission has indicated that it is transitioning toward a more research-informed funding model. This approach includes expanded oversight visits, improved needs assessments and enhanced impact tracking to ensure that allocations are aligned with identified community priorities and measurable development outcomes.

“Our responsibility extends beyond the allocation of funding. We are strengthening oversight, improving compliance and working closely with funded organisations to ensure that lottery proceeds translate into measurable community benefit,” said NLC commissioner Jodi Scholtz.

