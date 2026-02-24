Connection with Robbie Williams shapes local artist’s career

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha performer Francois Malan brings 'The Franky v Robbie Show' to the city

For nearly three decades, the music and stagecraft of Robbie Williams have shaped local artist Francois Malan’s journey as a performer.

What began as a teenage fascination in the late 1990s — sparked by a television interview and live performance footage — grew into an artistic influence that would quietly guide his own style for years.

Already familiar with the hit Millennium, Malan said the moment he could finally connect the voice to the performer cemented his admiration.

“I was fascinated by his performance style,” he said.

“Many of his mannerisms and stage presence found their way into my own work, and his music has been a constant companion ever since.”

That lifelong connection reached a surreal peak at a recent show in Pretoria, where Malan found himself standing right at the front of the stage — a position he secured with determination.

Flying in early and spotting an already forming queue, he committed to the wait.

Having missed Williams’ previous SA visit while overseas, Malan knew this might be his one chance — and the gamble paid off.

During the performance, Williams singled him out, first joking — after putting his face on the big screen — that he resembled a former member of boy band Boyzone.

Moments later, the global superstar asked for his name.

“It was mind-boggling,” Malan said.

“I’ve only ever known him through screens, so having him speak to me in front of thousands of people was surreal.

“He found my French-sounding name hilarious and kept saying it throughout the night.”

Malan’s own relationship with music stretches back to his studies in performing arts in Stellenbosch and musical theatre training in Gqeberha.

While he explored punk bands in his early years, his passion for live music experiences remained constant.

He recorded original material, created the long-running local festival Rocking the PEtunias to support emerging artists, and in 2019 co-founded Franky and The Misfits with Evan Perkins — a swing and jazz big band inspired by greats like Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble.

The project fulfilled a long-held dream of touring, with sold-out shows along the coast marking a major career highlight.

“Being part of a touring band was always the goal,” he said.

“To achieve that, even on a smaller scale, has been incredibly rewarding.”

Now Malan brings those influences together in The Franky v Robbie Show — a production blending tribute, storytelling and personal reflection.

The show celebrates his almost 30-year relationship with Williams’ music while marking two decades of his own career.

Choreography for the production is led by Defying Gravity Productions under the guidance of Heidi Sampson and Lauren McCarthy.

The eight-member dance ensemble features Nicole Hills, Kelly Schoeman, Kelly Mathiesen, Ilandi Engelbrecht, Heidi Sampson, Emily Pattinson, Micaela Reid and Monique Alloway.

Visual production is elevated through collaborations with ReSound and Centrestage, promising a theatrical, immersive night out that blends concert energy with stage spectacle.

The show takes place at Centrestage at Baywest on Saturday February 28.

The response so far has been strong, with limited seating remaining.

Malan believes curiosity around his onstage interaction with Williams — combined with a gap since his last major performance — has heightened anticipation.

Whether fronting a band or stepping into a solo spotlight, Malan sees versatility as essential.

His focus, he said, was simple.

“If the audience is having a great time, so am I.”

Looking ahead, recording is back on the agenda, along with an upcoming stage production of a play by Tennessee Williams, signalling another creative chapter.

Away from rehearsals, life revolves around family — school runs, homework sessions and the occasional braai providing balance to the performance schedule.

His connection with local audiences remains central.

Loyal supporters have followed his work from the beginning, raising the bar for each new production.

With this latest show, Malan believes he is delivering something fresh and innovative for the local scene.

Asked which Williams tracks he most enjoyed performing, Malan struggled to choose, but a few standouts remain constants: the swagger of Millennium, the sophistication of Supreme and the emotional pull of Feel.

Bookings can be done through Quicket or Wendy on 083-225-5401.

