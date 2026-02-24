Gqeberha man gets life for child rape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gqeberha high court has sentenced 51-year-old Andries Plaatjies to life imprisonment for rape and an additional five years’ imprisonment for kidnapping a 10-year-old girl. The offences were committed on September 27 2024 in Zwelidinga squatter camp, Seaview.

A Gqeberha man has been sentenced by the city’s high court to life behind bars for raping a 10-year-old in Zwelidinga squatter camp, Seaview.

Andries Plaatjies received life imprisonment for rape and an additional five years’ imprisonment for kidnapping in relation to the incident that took place on September 27, 2024.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that Plaatjies, in his guilty plea, stated that he had consumed alcohol and smoked dagga earlier that day but acknowledged that he was fully aware of his actions and proceeded regardless.

“The court heard that on the evening of the incident, the young girl was playing with friends and her sister at a netball field in the informal settlement.

“As darkness fell, she decided to sleep at her aunt’s house because she was afraid to walk home alone.

“While on her way, Plaatjies, who was known to her as ‘Dube’, called her and told her it was late and that she should sleep at his shack instead.”

Tyali said after the child entered the shack, Plaatjies closed the door and instructed her to lie on the bed and remove her pants.

“When she refused, he threatened to kill her.

“He turned up the volume of a radio to muffle her cries and proceeded to rape her.

“After the assault, Plaatjies left the complainant locked inside the shack. She cried herself to sleep.”

He said the next morning, Plaatjies returned and told her to leave.

“The victim immediately ran to her aunt’s house and reported the rape.

“Her mother was informed and together with family members, confronted Plaatjies, who fled after being told that the police would be contacted.

“He was arrested a week later after members of the community apprehended him.”

Plaatjies has two previous convictions, including a 1990 housebreaking conviction, for which he received a whipping, and a 2017 conviction for unlawful possession of drugs, for which he was fined R400.

Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended senior state advocate Ismat Cerfontein and the investigating officers for their co-ordinated approach, meticulous preparation of evidence and victim-centred management of the matter.

Madolo also acknowledged the role played by the Thuthuzela Care Centre in Gqeberha for providing comprehensive medical, psychosocial and forensic support to the victim.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald