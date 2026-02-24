Gqeberha’s Siki Jo-An flies SA flag at India music festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siki Jo-An recently participated in the India International Music Week which was held in Mumbai. Picture:

A Gqeberha artist recently returned a little more enlightened and energised to take on the music industry after flying the South African flag high at the India International Music Week (IIMW).

Siki Jo-An was the only South African, and one of 20 international performers, who participated in the globe showcase hosted in Mumbai from February 10 to 12.

The event also catered for more than a hundred speakers and workshops, presenting a networking opportunity aimed at fostering collaborations and boosting global music mobility.

The 33-year-old said the unforgettable experience had opened her eyes to the global potential of the industry.

She used her own funds to travel to India, “because I looked at the bigger picture”.

“The IIMW is more than just a talent showcase, it is a conference as well, it allows you to network and I am a firm believer that your network is your net worth,” Jo-An said.

She said her music was well received, with people loving her traditional attire and African dialect that had audiences dancing along in a celebration of isiXhosa heritage.

“There is a demand for African music, authenticity, there are not a lot of African singers, especially in countries like India.

“I was one of the few or first African singers some audience members have ever heard, so I think we should open ourselves even more.

“I mean India was an odd country for me, I never thought I would go to India until I got this opportunity.

“I have never seen Afro-pop or Afro-soul in India until now, but I am glad that I went, because now I have fellow artists in India that I could work with,” Jo-An said.

She said the visit also exposed her to different cultures she would not usually interact with.

“India is so busy, there is a lot of traffic.

“I was the only black person when I arrived on the flight.

“People asked to take pictures with me, I assumed it was because I was black since that is a small population there.

“It did get chaotic, because there was a queue and the police had to stop it.

“Egypt was also conservative, we had to cover up so I wore a long skirt, but I loved how in India they wore their traditional clothes daily.

“By wearing my ‘Umbhaco’ (Xhosa traditional attire), I felt I was embracing my culture as well.

“I loved their cuisine, there was so much flavour, colour, I had way more spicy food then I normally do,” Jo-An said.

With supporters eagerly awaiting new music from her, she said she might release this within the year.

But her main focus was on pursuing her other talent as an actress.

“I am going back to my acting, I do have a degree in dramatic arts and music so I went back to the drawing board where I asked myself what was the main reason I relocated to Johannesburg and it was acting.

“Luckily, my career took off when I participated in reality TV shows The Voice South Africa and The Remix SA.

“I have been going for auditions, I am just waiting for my moment, be it in commercials, telenovelas or theatre production in musical,” Jo-An said.

