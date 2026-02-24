Joy as first-time owners receive homes in Plett township

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Western Cape housing and infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers with first-time homeowner Lizzie Yantolo in her brand-new home. Picture:

Plettenberg Bay resident Lizzie Nomathemba Yantolo’s dream of owning her own home finally became a reality on Monday through the Ebenezer housing project.

The initiative, which is run by the Western Cape provincial government and the Bitou municipality, aims to assist first-time buyers who do not qualify for RDP houses to secure their own homes in Ebenezer township.

The housing project is part of an integrated residential development programme (IRDP) that includes 204 RDP homes that were handed over to beneficiaries in 2024 and 2025.

Twenty-five larger units have been earmarked for beneficiaries making use of the First Home Finance (FHF) subsidy which allows them to receive assistance from employers, home loans and other revenue streams to secure their first home.

Yantolo, a general worker, was overjoyed when she received the keys to her new home.

Two other first-time home buyers also received their homes on Monday.

“I will now finally have a house to stay with my two children,” Yantolo, 58, said.

“For many years, I have had this desire to have a home for my two children, a place that they will call home and always find me when they need me.

“My employers have always created a safe and comfortable space for me in their house.

“My children were able to visit me and get to spend the holidays with me.

“But now I am grown and they are also adults; it was time for me to achieve this goal.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t qualify for an RDP house but with the FHF I was lucky,” she said.

Western Cape housing and infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers was in Plettenberg Bay to provide keys to the beneficiaries and visited a service site marked for the integrated human settlement development.

“Many people earn above the R3,500 threshold or more, which means they will never get free state subsidised housing,” Simmers said.

“Yet many of these people are renting a house [for] exorbitant amounts, or they’re living in a backyard in very uncomfortable conditions and also having to pay exorbitant amounts.

“Again, I’m from this community. I understand the dynamics I’m talking about and the first home finance houses, as we call it now, used to be called a bonded option.

“I spoke to the then national minister and asked can’t we change the FLISP [Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme] to allow other forms of financing, because many of our employers want to assist their workers to get [houses].

“The houses come in below R600,000 for a two-bedroom.”

On Monday, the Bitou municipality also launched a satellite Rental Housing Information Office.

The office forms part of the province’s programme to decentralise Rental Housing Tribunal services, bringing free rental advice and dispute resolution support closer to local communities.

Bitou mayor Jessica Kamkam said she was proud to be part of a team that delivered services and development to the people.