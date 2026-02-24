News

Makhanda man arrested with 14 ‘stolen’ water meters

Geoff Hookins

Geoff Hookins

Makhanda police have arrested a suspect in connection with vandalism of household water meters (SUPPLIED)

After eight weeks of persistent water outages, Makhanda police have arrested a suspect in connection with vandalism of the household water meters installed in June last year.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said a 35-year-old man was arrested during targeted patrols in Makhanda on Monday.

Police had noticed a suspicious looking man carrying a heavy bag.

“It is alleged that when police approached the man and asked him to open the bag, they found damaged prepaid water meters inside,” McCarthy said.

He said the man was allegedly in possession of 14 water meters.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the damaged prepaid water meters was stolen from a nearby residence.

“The property was also flooded with streaming water.”

He said the man was charged with damage to essential infrastructure as well as possession of suspected stolen property and was expected to appear in court soon.

Click here to join The Herald WhatsApp Channel for the latest news straight to your phone

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

2

Stadium Management, Chiefs confident digital ticketing system will work at Soweto derby

3

Boko Haram attack kills 15 in northeast Nigeria village, say residents

4

WATCH | Ignition TV road trips the BAIC B40 across South Africa

5

UEFA provisionally suspends Prestianni for alleged racism towards Vinicius

Related Articles