Makhanda man arrested with 14 ‘stolen’ water meters

Makhanda police have arrested a suspect in connection with vandalism of household water meters

After eight weeks of persistent water outages, Makhanda police have arrested a suspect in connection with vandalism of the household water meters installed in June last year.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said a 35-year-old man was arrested during targeted patrols in Makhanda on Monday.

Police had noticed a suspicious looking man carrying a heavy bag.

“It is alleged that when police approached the man and asked him to open the bag, they found damaged prepaid water meters inside,” McCarthy said.

He said the man was allegedly in possession of 14 water meters.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the damaged prepaid water meters was stolen from a nearby residence.

“The property was also flooded with streaming water.”

He said the man was charged with damage to essential infrastructure as well as possession of suspected stolen property and was expected to appear in court soon.

