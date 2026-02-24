MEC Williams launches go-to guide for more efficient municipalities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams says effective communication with residents is essential during outages

Cutting back on consultants, communicating with communities about outages and working with residents on ward-based projects.

These are some steps municipalities can take to work more effectively, according to Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams.

Williams launched the “Non-Negotiable Booklet” for municipalities in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday, just months ahead of the local government elections.

The booklet highlights the importance of implementing clear service delivery standards to improve accountability and efficiency.

Speaking at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, Williams said the key to municipalities building better relations with communities was communication.

“If our communities are not going to have access to water, it is required that we communicate immediately,” he said.

“We must tell our communities that they are not going to have access to water because we’re resolving a pipe burst, and therefore, an alternative water source is going to be provided to them.

“With that communication, we will build bridges of trust between communities and the municipalities.

“But also potholes, within 24 hours, potholes must be closed.

“We know the negative impact of potholes and how they can endanger people, so we want municipalities to perform their functions as enshrined in sections 4 and 5 of the constitution, because failure to perform those functions implies that the municipality is decaying and that decaying state is not what we want.

“We would want our people to stay in municipalities where there’s a good, healthy environment, where it’s clean, and we’re also saying cities and towns must be beautified.

“There’s no reason for cities to look the way they are now.”

Williams said local authorities also needed to reduce their dependence on consultants.

“We have developed mechanisms where municipalities can do VAT without having a consultant because we’ve developed a standard towards VAT, and I’m saying with all these efforts, local government in the Eastern Cape is definitely going to change for the better.”

Williams also touched on the Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s staff high vacancy rate.

He said senior positions needed to be filled.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe said contractors assisted the metro’s staff.

“Where we fall short of the latest technology on the leaks, we take contractors. This is an alignment we’re doing.

“We want to downsize the number of leaks,” she said

