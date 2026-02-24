More South Africans expected to return from Russia war soon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some of the South African who are deployed in the Russia–Ukraine conflict. PIC: SUPPLIED

More of the 17 South Africans who were lured into the Russia-Ukraine war are expected back in the country soon.

This after four landed in SA last week, a move President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed.

The process of bringing the South Africans back home comes after Ramaphosa’s intervention earlier this month following a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said on Tuesday that while more of the men were expected back in the country, one had been admitted to hospital in Russia after sustaining wounds in the battle lines.

“Out of the 17 men, four are already back in the country, while 11 will be on their way home soon.

“Two remain in Russia, with one in a hospital in Moscow, while the other one is being processed before finalising his travel arrangements,” Magwenya said.

“The South African embassy in Moscow will continue to monitor the individual that is in hospital until he has fully recovered to travel.”

The circumstances of their trip to Russia and how they ended up in the battle are still subject to investigation.

But it is widely reported that some of the people who were involved in sending the men to Russia under false pretences and told them they would receive some training are said to be members of the MK Party.

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma had to remove his daughter, Duduzile, as a member of parliament after it emerged that she may have been part of those who organised the trip.

Ramaphosa said his government continued to engage with Russia to ensure the safe return of the remaining people.

“President Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Vladimir Putin, who responded positively to his call to support the process of returning the men home,” Magwenya said.

“President Putin had pledged his support during a telephone call with President Ramaphosa held on February 10.

“The investigation into the circumstances that led to the recruitment of these young men into mercenary activities is ongoing.”

TimesLIVE