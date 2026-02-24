NMU launching new fund to fuel young entrepreneurs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There are just a few days to go before Nelson Mandela University launches its new legacy fund to further empower young entrepreneurial minds with the financial foundation required to reach their dreams.

NMU is launching the Chancellor’s Entrepreneurship Fund, created by Chancellor Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, on February 27 under the theme “Towards Human Flourishing: Changing the World through Entrepreneurship”.

Fraser-Moleketi, who has served the university since 2018, said the funds raised will support students, graduates and young township and community entrepreneurs to establish, grow and scale their micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the university’s dedicated entrepreneurial hub – the Mandela University Africa Hub (MUAH).

The fund is an investment in the boldness of our students and community innovators. We’re not just funding businesses, we’re fuelling a mindset — Chancellor Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi

At the launch of the fund, there will also be a formal signing of the Memorandum of Agreement with Samsung.

The telecommunications giant is committing R1.1m per year over three years to train more than 30 postgraduate Information Technology (IT) students and unemployed IT graduates in coding and programming at the Samsung Innovation Campus situated on NMU’s campus in the MUAH space.

“The funding is the spark, but MUAH provides the oxygen,” Fraser-Moleketi said.

“A grant winner doesn’t receive a cheque and get sent on their way. They get embedded in our ecosystem – mentored by seasoned entrepreneurs, connected to industry networks, and supported by peers.

“We are not bankrolling ideas, we are building ventures and a pipeline of entrepreneurs. Think of us as the most talent-dense venture studio you can partner with.

“We are appealing to business, banks, industry, government, municipalities, nonprofits, philanthropists, angel investors, alumni and everyone with a commitment to our country’s future to partner with us and make a contribution to the fund, which will serve as a capital pool, with annual disbursements of grants through MUAH.”

Over the past two years, MUAH raised close to R10m, 65% of which went to the development of MSMEs.

The Chancellor’s Entrepreneurship Fund will contribute to MUAH’s Enterprise Development Fund, to which the University’s finance division granted R2.7m in 2024 and R2m in 2025, in support of student and community small business development.

Director of MUAH, Professor Thobekani Lose, said the money was divided into grants of about R100,000, and awarded to 47 entrepreneur incubatees – 85% students and 15% community-based entrepreneurs, all of whom established and are running small businesses.

“The terms of the grant is that it is used to take their businesses to the next level.

“The incubatees all have to provide us with business financials to show how they invested the R100,000 they received,” Lose said.

