NMU student drowns in campus pool

A 21-year-old Nelson Mandela University student was found to have drowned on Tuesday morning.

Shock and grief rippled through the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) community on Tuesday morning after the body of a 21-year-old second-year student was discovered at the bottom of a campus swimming pool.

The information technology student was last seen late on Monday at the university’s Madibaz Fitness & Aquatics Centre where he indicated that he would be going for a swim after his workout session.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened.

He said the man’s body was found at the bottom of the pool at the university’s north campus at about 7am.

“It is suspected that he drowned and was only discovered the next morning when security opened the premises.

“No foul play is suspected and an inquest docket has been opened and is being investigated by the Humewood SAPS.”

NMU spokesperson Primarashni Gower said the university community was deeply saddened by the student’s passing.

“The student’s lifeless body was discovered by staff and students who accessed the swimming pool earlier this [Tuesday] morning and immediately alerted university authorities.

“Emergency protocols were activated without delay, and protection services, together with emergency medical personnel, responded to the scene.

“The student was formally pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding his passing are not yet known.

“The SAPS, in collaboration with the university’s protection services, is conducting an investigation into the incident.

“The outcome of the investigation will assist the university on the next steps.”

In a message to students on Tuesday morning, Sanlam Student Village leadership informed them about the tragedy and warned students to practice caution when using the university’s swimming facilities.

“Please be mindful of the pool depth and your swimming ability, and where possible, do not swim alone. Rather go with someone who is a confident swimmer.”

The university extended its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and said counselling and psychosocial support were being offered to students and staff affected by the incident.

