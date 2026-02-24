‘Nothing wrong with Cat Matlala visiting my home’ - Sibiya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria.

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has defended his decision to invite Vusi “Cat” Matlala to his home for a celebration and says there was nothing untoward about it.

On Tuesday Sibiya told the Madlanga commission of inquiry that Matlala, who had been awarded a R350m tender by the SA Police Service (SAPS) in June 2024, had come to his house in September of the same year. At the time Sibiya had been hosting his son’s engagement party and had invited a few leaders within the police service to celebrate with him. Matlala’s wife was also at the party but her husband arrived later.

Sibiya, whose relationship with Matlala had come under the spotlight, told the commission he had no influence as he was a detective and not in the SAPS supply chain.

Evidence leader advocate Adila Hassim asked Sibiya if he didn’t see anything wrong with inviting a service provider to his home.

“I didn’t because at that time Matlala was not in trouble and there was nothing on the table.

“I didn’t mind because the main reason was for him to come and fetch his wife. I may not have deep knowledge on what the regulations are on who can be invited and who cannot,” he responded.

Sibiya maintained Matlala was never his friend.

Matlala’s company was hired by the SAPS to conduct health risk assessments for new recruits and SAPS employees.

The tender was later cancelled after then police minister Senzo Mchunu, who is now suspended, ordered a forensic investigation into the process followed when the tender was awarded.

Sibiya is accused of working in cahoots with alleged cartel members, including Matlala.

Sgt Fannie Nkosi, known as “Witness F”, is believed to be the middleman between Sibiya and alleged cartel members. He previously told the commission Matlala and Gauteng head of organised crime Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri attended a thanksgiving event at Sibiya’s home.

Sibiya also denied allegations made by Nkosi that deputy police minister Cassel Mathale pressurised Sibiya to arrest celebrity basher Musa Khawula for insulting ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

“I have never got any pressure from the [deputy] minister,” he said.

The commission continues.

