SIU exposes corruption and betrayal in South Africa’s visa system

Acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho says syndicates at home affairs operated with precision, exploiting weaknesses in verification and monitoring.

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation has painted a disturbing picture of systemic corruption within the department of home affairs.

Officials enriched themselves by unlawfully issuing permits, using spouses as conduits to launder bribes. Syndicates operated with precision, exploiting weaknesses in verification and monitoring, the probe found.

At the same time, foreigners such as Shepherd Bushiri, Kudakwashe Mpofu and Nigerian televangelist pastor Timothy Omotoso fabricated documentation and misused networks to secure fraudulent immigration status.

“These findings show that corruption in the visa system is not incidental; it is organised, deliberate, and devastating to public trust. Integrity is betrayed,” acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho said in a media briefing on Monday about the outcomes of the SIU’s investigation into the department.

The investigation was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A whistle-blower told the SIU that foreigners fraudulently obtain asylum permits — allegedly with the help of corrupt home affairs officials — and use them to secure permanent residence and citizenship without proper assessment of their claims.

The SIU, with the assistance of the Hawks, searched five refugee reception offices, seizing laptops, desktops, cellphones, external drives and files.

“Cellphone analysis revealed communication between officials and foreign nationals, with payments via e-wallet ranging from R500 to R3,000, facilitating the unlawful issuing of permits and visas to unqualified individuals,” Lekgetho said.

Payments were made in cash hidden in applications, behind closed doors to avoid cameras, and via e-wallets using unregistered or fraudulently registered numbers.

Lekgetho said a coordinated group of department officials responsible for the lawful processing, adjudication, and receipt of visa applications, have engaged in behaviour suggesting systemic corruption and illicit enrichment, in violation of their official duties.

“The SIU can reveal that, so far, we have uncovered that four officials who earn less than R25,000 per month have received a total of (R16.3-million) in direct deposits. Evidence indicates that certain members of this group have acquired significant assets that are grossly disproportionate to their legal income.”

He said their modus operandi was simple: applications were sent via WhatsApp for expedited approval, and once approved, money flowed almost immediately.

“Payments were not made directly to officials but funnelled through accounts held by their spouses, deliberately disguising the bribes.”

He said the scale of enrichment was staggering. An analysis of a construction company registered in the name of one official’s husband revealed deposits totalling R8.9-million between 2020 and 2023.

“These deposits were inconsistent with legitimate construction business activity and included payments explicitly referencing “PRP” (Permanent Residence Permit). At least R185,000 was directly linked to PRP applications."

Another official built a mansion and a paved road leading to her home on a monthly salary of R25,000.

In the case of Bushiri, his permanent residence permit was approved by an adjudicator who was a member of his church, ECG Ministries, which was a clear conflict of interest.

He said Bushiri’s application was supported by a fraudulent letter of financial independence, signed by a chartered accountant who admitted he was paid merely for his signature.

“Our investigators found that ‘religious donations were converted into bricks, mortar and corporate shares’, highlighting how faith-based contributions were laundered into personal wealth.”

Omotoso’s modus operandi was built on fraud and misrepresentation to gain entry into, and subsequent residence in, South Africa.

His initial entry was secured through a fraudulently obtained work permit, issued in a country where he was not a citizen, based on an unauthorised directive.

“This pattern of deception continued as he consistently provided conflicting information about his travel history and residency, submitted affidavits claiming lost documents to avoid producing verified credentials and used the initial fraudulent permit to support subsequent, more permanent, immigration applications.”

The SIU also investigated Mpofu after whistle-blower allegations in 2023. Evidence confirmed that Mpofu obtained a fraudulent permanent residence permit (PRP) in 2018 through an agent, paying R3,000.

Mpofu used the fraudulent PRP to secure high-paying positions at the North-West Development Corporation where his last position was CFO, earning R1.6m per annum.

Mpofu also used fraudulent visas and exemption certificates to extend his stay and employment, despite being ineligible under the Immigration Act.

He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment under correctional supervision, with an additional suspended sentence for fraud.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said his department has been empowered to take decisive action against perpetrators who had evaded accountability for misconduct for far too long.

“The most important finding is that the bulk of the malfeasance was allegedly committed by a small handful of officials. The damage caused to our country was enabled by a small handful of people exploiting loopholes and the manual nature of visa processes for their benefit.”

He said disciplinary processes against all implicated officials are under way.

“A total of 12 officials have already been dismissed since April last year.”

He said over the past two financial years, 75 disciplinary cases have been completed, resulting in an additional 16 suspensions without pay.

“This work has led to a number of referrals for criminal prosecution.”

He said the SIU has assessed 100 specific visas where administrative action was under way for cancellation.

“We are looking at a broader pool of 2,000 visas to see what administrative action is required to deal with fraudulently issued documentation.”

