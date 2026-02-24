This way to the future — new signs intrigue motorists

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the signs on Gomery Avenue in Summerstrand which have have been perplexing motorists

Gqeberha motorists have been intrigued by the new road signs that have popped up in Gomery Avenue, Summerstrand.

A black orb in a white ring, with a dot at four o’clock, all surrounded by a blue rim. What on earth could it mean?

Something to do with an approaching roundabout, perhaps, or where to wait for an Uber?

A Herald reader wrote in to say he had been asking around but everyone was flummoxed.

Turns out it is a road sign of sorts — but much less pedestrian than that.

Prof Darelle van Greunen, who leads a Nelson Mandela University digital innovation group for social transformation, said on Tuesday the signs had been erected to alert motorists about the university’s Future Talent Centre, which was unveiled at the end of January.

“Kudos to your reader who noticed them and inquired.

“The sign is the logo of Odin Education, which has partnered with Nelson Mandela University to launch our Future Talent Centre, which is housed in the digital dome in the Science Centre on the Ocean Sciences Campus.

“The new centre aims to utilise AI [artificial intelligence] as a tool for inclusion, capability-building and social mobility.

“The ”eye" in the logo on the sign represents a black hole, where the edge is the event horizon — the point where everything changes.

“The logo symbolises the fact that we are navigating the edge of the unknown.”

Also at the January 31 launch, Odin — a subsidiary of Jendamark — introduced Omang, an AI learning companion.

Omang is designed specifically as a study buddy for high school pupils, and visitors at the launch engaged with the 20-odd AI-driven interactive technologies ranging from robotics and computer vision to intelligent learning tools.

Van Greunen, who is director of the Centre for Community Technologies, is also overseeing the programmes being planned for the science facility, which was opened in 2024.

“The Future Talent Centre initiative is rooted in the Science Centre’s mandate.

“It is about positioning AI within a community-embedded space where learning, curiosity and responsible innovation intersect.”

She said the centre would provide shared access to digital tools, AI-enabled technologies and learning environments that many schools and households could not afford independently.

“In this context, AI learning shifts away from being elite or exclusionary and becomes accessible, tangible and relevant — particularly for under-resourced communities.”

She said several of the signs had been erected along Gomery Avenue and more inside the Ocean Sciences Campus to guide visitors.

“We are getting ready to welcome the public to the Future Talent Centre and will be advertising our open days soon,” she said.

