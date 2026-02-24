WATCH | Court orders accused in R113m Mpumalanga schools scandal to remove face masks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the accused in the R113m Mpumalanga schools repairs scandal stands in the dock without a face mask after the magistrate ordered their removal.

The magistrate presiding over the R113m Mpumalanga schools repairs fraud case has ordered the accused to remove their face masks and “stop covering their faces as if they are sleeping or they must go rest in cells if they are tired”.

Prior to the start of the bail application, prosecutor Prenisha Jagganath said that as of Monday, the accused could not be seen because they had their faces covered. They were wearing hats and face masks, while others were leaning down on the dock, hiding themselves to avoid media cameras.

WATCH | Accused in the R113m Mpumalanga schools' repairs scandal remove their masks after being ordered to do so by the magistrate.



“No accused will wear a mask in this court,” said magistrate Patrick Morris.

“Some of the accused who are males are wearing hats and that cannot happen in this court. Some are facing down as if they are sleeping. If you feel tired, go back to the cells to rest.”

After giving those orders, police officers started to make the accused remove hats and masks, and they all sat upright in the dock.

According to the Hawks, the officials handpicked companies to repair schools at inflated prices. In some instances, payment would be made despite no work having been done, and the money would be moved to the accounts of relatives or the officials themselves.

More than 40 people or companies are implicated in the scandal and have been arrested in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

Five people were granted bail on Monday in the Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) magistrate’s court, and 20 more were expected to continue with their bail application on Tuesday.

