Weather alert exposes Bay’s vulnerability to flooding

The South African Weather Service issued a Level 2 warning for severe weather in Nelson Mandela Bay from Monday. Stock photo.

The South African Weather Service issued a Level 2 warning for severe weather in Nelson Mandela Bay from Monday — but as another cut-off low approached, large parts of the metro appeared to remain dangerously unprepared.

Blocked stormwater drains, uncleared debris and delayed repairs to canals raised fears that communities could again bear the brunt of flooding that officials previously described as “man-made”.

The Level 2 warning, issued late on Sunday, applied to several municipalities across the Eastern Cape. It said a cut-off low was expected to approach from the north-western interior on Monday, increasing the likelihood of heavy downpours.

The warning, in effect for 24 hours, was issued two years after the metro was devastated by floods that caused widespread damage.

Despite major infrastructure failures at the time — including collapsed bridges, damaged coastal defences along the N2, and homes flooded in Kariega due to an overflowing canal — the municipality appears to be poorly prepared for another major storm.

However, the metro disputed this assessment on Monday night, saying a number of interventions had reduced the risk of flooding in high-risk areas.

Ward 19 councillor Gama Maqula whose community was severely affected by the June and October floods in 2024, said significant rainfall would once again result in flooding in Kwazakhele, as no remedial work had been done since the last floods.

“When there is a weather warning, officials are supposed to be in every ward unblocking stormwater drains that we know are problematic.

“There is nothing happening in my ward.”

In 2024, residents in some areas were forced to evacuate their homes after waterways became clogged with debris left behind by municipal employees.

“None of those areas were cleared. That debris is still there. Those stormwater channels will flood again.”

Mavuso Street remained a concern due to illegal dumping and blocked sewage and stormwater drains.

Co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams previously criticised the municipality, describing flood damage as “man-made” and attributing it to poor service delivery.

Ward 48 councillor Franay van de Linde said since the latest warning was issued, she had been fielding calls from concerned residents, particularly about Kariega’s CAT canal, of which the walls collapsed during the June 2024 floods.

“I can report that contractors are on site and are busy cleaning the canal, specifically the lower section in Ward 48, from Durban Street past Taylor Street to Van der Riet Street.

“However, there is still serious concern in the community, especially with the warning that was issued.”

The municipality has come under pressure from councillors over delays in repairing both the De Mist and CAT canals, after it emerged that emergency disaster funds allocated after the 2024 floods had been rerouted.

“It has taken far too long due to delays and internal challenges, particularly within supply chain management.

“If things had been done correctly from the beginning, it wouldn’t have taken almost two years to get contractors on site,” Van de Linde said.

Major storms in recent years have resulted in breaches along Gqeberha’s northern shoreline, where waves have dislodged rocks from the seabed, crashing over the dolosse and onto the N2 at Settlers Way in Deal Party.

This led to severe traffic disruption, with motorists being diverted due to water and debris crossing the roadway and adjacent railway line.

Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa Eastern Cape chair Gary Koekemoer said such flooding was commonly associated with cut-off low weather systems.

“These systems bring massive volumes of rain in a very short space of time, overwhelming stormwater infrastructure and causing flooding in streets.”

He said debris-blocked rivers, such as the Baakens River, posed additional risks when water flow was obstructed beneath bridges.

“Last year we had no overtoppings, but the year before we had four.

“We believe this may be linked to El Niño conditions, which are expected to return later this year.

“That remains a vulnerability.”

The Transnet National Ports Authority previously announced plans to install 500 additional dolosse along the N2 as part of a multi-phase coastal protection intervention.

Williams is expected to visit the metro on Tuesday to launch a booklet outlining the “non-negotiables” of support to municipalities aimed at improving service delivery.

Demonstrations on stormwater cleaning, pothole patching and road markings will also take place near the launch venue in New Brighton.

“Our communities have lost trust in government due to poor service delivery.

“The Booklet on Non-Negotiables is an attempt to claw back that trust,” Williams said in a statement.

He said Provincial Disaster Management Centre officials would also focus on flood-disaster awareness and community preparedness during heavy rainfall.

The programmes would take place at the Charles Duna and Phendla Primary Schools in New Brighton.

Nelson Mandela Bay spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said a range of preparedness measures had been activated in response to the alert.

“Weather warnings have been disseminated across internal and external platforms, contingency plans have been activated and disaster risk awareness campaigns intensified in vulnerable communities.

“Service delivery departments have confirmed the availability of resources, standby teams have been augmented, and continuous engagement with the South African Weather Service is under way to monitor updates and adjust response readiness accordingly.

“While certain infrastructure challenges remain and are being addressed, it would be incomplete to assess readiness or performance without acknowledging well-documented interventions that have already reduced flood risk in several high-risk areas.

“In Kariega, for example, extensive stormwater and flood mitigation work has been implemented, including in the Matanzima area, which historically experienced repeated flooding.

“These interventions, together with other publicly reported projects in Kariega, have strengthened drainage capacity and reduced the recurrence of flood incidents.

“These efforts form part of a broader disaster risk reduction programme informed by engineering assessments and budget prioritisation.

He said construction was under way at the CAT canal and delays were linked to receipt of funding from the national government and the required compliance processes.

“To accelerate progress, internal funding has since been allocated to strengthen implementation.”