Windvogel community takes stand against drug dealers in Gqeberha

Irate Windvogel residents are taking matters into their own hands by going door to door and issuing warnings to people believed to be selling drugs in the area.

The direct approach to tackling the drug problem plaguing the Gqeberha northern areas community is being led by Windvogel resident Pastor Brendon Olivier.

Olivier said the community was fed up with drug dealers operating in the area without fear of the authorities.

“Drugs are a major problem in our suburb. It destroys our communities, especially our kids.

“These [drug lords] have no conscience. They even sell drugs to children as young as eight years old,” he said.

“We began an operation because we feel the police have failed us.

“Three weeks ago, three young men burst into an old lady’s house. They stole a few items from her.

“The community went to look for the thugs and we caught one.

“We contacted the police who came and arrested him. They said the [alleged] robber is on parole for a murder conviction.

“We were aggrieved when they rode away with him only to [allegedly] let him out of the police van a few streets away.”

Olivier said they had decided to address the drug issue head-on.

“We decided as a people to stand up. These drug posts are where all the evil brews.

“To date, we visited five drug posts and politely told them to stop with what they are doing,” he said.

“Two of the owners were very rude but we warned them the next time we come we will not be friendly.”

Olivier said the group was forging ties with People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) to help restore order in Windvogel.

Formed in the Cape Flats in 1996, Pagad became notorious after being associated with acts of violence against gangsters.

Today, it maintains a small, less visible presence.

Olivier said: “My trust is in the Lord. He will protect me.

“Someone must stand up against this evil. God is with me all over where I go.

“If I should die, at least I made a positive change in the community.

“Children are precious jewels. My child is your child and we must look out for each other.

“Gangsterism and drugs are tools to break down the moral fibre of society.

“We can only pray that our children’s eyes will open before it is too late.

“We need sports facilities in Windvogel to keep our kids off the streets.”

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police understood people’s frustration over drug-related crimes but warned against vigilantism.

“We strongly discourage residents from taking the law into their own hands as this may endanger lives and undermine lawful processes.

“The SAPS remains committed to addressing drug activities and is engaging with community leaders to strengthen co-operation and rebuild trust.

“We urge the public to report criminal activities through the proper channels so that the police can act effectively and within the law.”

She said she was not aware of the allegation that the police had arrested and released a suspect.

“Police are not aware of any house robbery case in which a suspect was arrested and allegedly subsequently released a few streets away.

“Should there be any information regarding the incident, including the address and case details, it is requested that such information be shared with the station commander.

“Any person wishing to lodge a complaint is free to do so [with] the station commander.”

