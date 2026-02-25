Baby saver boxes: Date nears for debate to be aired

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This baby saver in Pretoria allows a person to open the door, place the infant into the container and close the door. The trigger-plate sends an alarm which will be responded to and the baby will be taken by ambulance to a hospital or place of safety. File image

The legality of baby saver boxes in Gauteng is set to be debated in the high court on May 5, a date anxiously anticipated by non-profit groups working in the childcare sector.

These are found across the country and are typically a container fitted against a wall that triggers an alarm when a weight is placed in it, allowing for a swift response time from carers.

The Gauteng department of social development (DSD) in 2023 ordered the closure of the facilities in the province. It contends the boxes enable baby abandonment. The estimated 35 groups that offer the service say they provide a safe alternative for women in distress.

In August, Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa secured an interim high court order on behalf of Door of Hope Children’s Mission, preserving the organisation’s registration and authorising the continued use of its baby saver boxes. The protection remains in place while the court considers the broader constitutional issues raised in the case.

Door of Hope has for 26 years cared for abandoned infants, so far helping 1,938 babies, of which 297 were anonymously placed in baby boxes. It also operates care homes for children.

David Allen, CEO of Door of Hope, told TimesLIVE he was concerned babies could die as a result of unsafe abandonment if the boxes were banned.

“Baby saver boxes are a life-saving device. It gives a mother the option to safely relinquish her baby anonymously. Often moms who cannot look after their babies feel guilt and shame.

“Without the baby boxes, we will see an increase in the number of babies dumped unsafely. Another challenge would be the risk of trafficking, as criminals take advantage of the lack of assistance provided to desperate women,” he said.

Child abandonment is illegal under SA law. While it occurs, in most cases it is done in secret.

Whitney Rosenberg, an associate professor in the department of private law at the University of Johannesburg who is assisting a coalition of groups involved in the childcare sector, is concerned about the potential ramifications of the case.

“What DSD’s proposition means is if a baby is lying in the veld or in a dustbin, a civilian will not be able to help the child and would have to call a social worker or police to do so.”

She argued: “When a desperate mother needs assistance, she should be able to relinquish her child safely and, in terms of the act, give up her parental responsibilities and rights.”

The DSD is against babies being surrendered anonymously, saying this deprives the child of the right to its identity and culture.

“Mothers who want to relinquish their child have a legal obligation to safely relinquish their child to families, or alternatively, within the child care system.”

Under the Children’s Act, the department said: “In all matters concerning the care, protection, and well-being of a child, the standard that the child’s best interest is of paramount importance must be applied.”

This supersedes everyone else’s interests, including the mother’s, in such cases.

“The act does not make provision for the practise of baby boxes. The practice is illegal.”

The DSD said the government offers programmes that include prevention, early intervention, statutory services and aftercare or continuum of care. Its services include counselling, removal and placement of children, foster care, placement in children’s homes and adoption services.

Where mothers feel they cannot care for their child, they can ask for assistance at hospitals and police stations, the department said.

TimesLIVE