Brown Mogotsi admits during parliamentary hearing to killing a man

Brown Mogotsi testifies before the parliamentary ad hoc committee probing alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Brown Mogotsi, a self-proclaimed crime intelligence agent and entrepreneur, revealed to parliament on Tuesday that he had killed a man during a physical altercation.

Despite the admission, Mogotsi noted that the resulting charges were eventually withdrawn.

The revelation came during Mogotsi’s appearance before the ad hoc committee, where he faced intense questioning from MPs regarding his alleged interference in police investigations.

MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe questioned Mogotsi about his criminal record and whether he had benefited from charges being dropped in the past. Mogotsi admitted to a history of legal issues, including charges of fraud and assault that did not lead to convictions. However, he confirmed prior convictions for reckless driving and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The questioning took a turn when Shongwe addressed the rumours of a more serious offence.

Shongwe: “Is there a murder case which was dropped among your cases?”

Mogotsi: “Yes.”

Shongwe: “What happened?”

Mogotsi: “It happened.”

Shongwe: “You murdered someone?”

Mogotsi: “Yes.”

Shongwe: “Why?”

Mogotsi: “Isn’t that personal? There was a fight and he died.”

Mogotsi clarified that the incident occurred in 2010 while he was working as an agent. He denied using a firearm, stating that the death occurred during a physical struggle.

“No, [I didn’t shoot him]. It was physical and he fell on his neck,” Mogotsi explained. “That case was dropped. I was found not guilty. There were no witnesses; the incident happened when it was just the two of us. It was not an intentional killing.”

Mogotsi added that he personally took the man to a clinic after the fight where he was later pronounced dead.

In November 2025, the Gauteng High Court issued a gag order against Mogotsi after he falsely accused ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula of involvement in the murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Mogotsi has also recently been the target of violence himself. In November, his vehicle was reportedly struck by 11 bullets in Vosloorus, an incident that is the subject of an ongoing attempted murder investigation.

TimesLIVE