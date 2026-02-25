Gqeberha playwright explores democracy’s impact on tradition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Playwright Nompumezo Buzani’s work, ‘iFanankosi‘, is on at the iPhulo Drama Festival. Picture:

A mixture of democracy, vengeance and customs has taken centre stage at the iPhulo Drama Festival as Gqeberha’s multi-award-winning playwright, Nompumezo Buzani, brings her production iFanankosi to life.

Buzani, who is a published author and producer of nine theatre shows, is showcasing Ifanankosi (King’s right-hand man) at the festival hosted by the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex at The Barn until Friday.

In the fictional show, the AmaHlubi chieftaincy teeters on collapse under the young Chief Dondolo, manipulated by the powerful and secretive Mhlambiso into a controversial marriage with a commoner, Nosizwe.

Buzani said the play was written in 2010, with the inspiration behind the production coming from her home, Krwa Krwa village in Dikeni, during the reign of iNkosi Thandathu Mabandla.

From a young age, she observed how valued the ikomkhulu (chief’s headquarters or capital) in her village was, where meetings such as governance, development, cultural, official events and dispute resolutions would be held.

After relocating to urban areas, she realised that the role of chiefs in society had changed.

“I realised that the role of chiefs had become a distant reality for black people, that is where I saw that colonisation had come in and it became worse at the introduction of democracy.

“Instead of chiefs being valued, democracy brought the introduction of councillors in the same village.

“You found that the councillors had a voice that was heeded even more than the voice from the headquarters.

“This troubled me, because when I would return to the village, I observed things at the headquarters were not the same.

“That is when I decided to write this play to show that we did have laws, governance and historically we did have a voice, before we were colonised and before we had democracy,” Buzani said.

Her second book, IMIDA (Limits), is being referenced at Boston University (USA) by Prof Zoliswa Mali, the lecturer directing the African languages programme at the university.

Her international production, Mamtshawe: The Rise Maqoma, which she directed, premiered in Dublin, Ireland, in 2024.

Explaining the word Ifanankosi, she said it was a man who was always beside the chief and knew the royal household secrets.

“Ifanankosi knows all the secrets of headquarters.

“When entering a place, they walk before the chief to check if it is safe enough for him to enter.

“All the characters in my play are fictional. The chieftaincy in the play is under the rule of young Chief Dondolo.”

Buzani said people would have to watch the show to see how iFanankosi’s devious plans unfolded and what was the conclusion of the production.

“The moral of the production among other things is to show society we had measures in place that did not need females to use contraceptives, we had our own laws and customs.

“It also teaches that there is nothing that can be hidden forever,” Buzani said.