Knysna businesses struggle with transfer station stench

The buildup of rubbish at the Knysna municipal transfer station has become a serious concern.

In addition to ongoing water and sewage issues, Knysna residents and businesses also have to deal with a buildup of rubbish causing a stink at the Knysna municipal transfer station.

The strong stench hovering over the town has worried the Greater Knysna Business Chamber, restaurants and accommodation providers who are concerned that the odour could affect their hygiene standards and lead to a loss of customers.

For several months, residents in the CBD have complained about the smell but to little avail.

Greater Knysna Business Chamber chair Beverley Pothier said that while people were concerned about the smell associated with the estuary, they found that the waste transfer station was actually the source of the odour in the CBD.

​“This odour pollution negatively affects the local business environment and may constitute a violation of environmental regulations under NEMA [the National Environmental Management Act].”

She said the chamber had been working with the Knysna municipality on this issue for several years.

The chamber had also proposed building a waste-to-energy plant outside the town.

“This solution would move the waste transfer station out of the CBD, lower diesel and transport costs, and help solve the ongoing odour problem in town,” Pothier said.

”However, the council has not approved this proposal, and no other long-term solutions have been offered to businesses or residents.

“Along with ongoing discussions, the chamber has formally submitted three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to the municipality to address ongoing issues in the town.”

Knysna municipal community services director Johnny Douglas said they were working toward a solution.

“We also discussed the adjustment budget to see if we can buy more open containers.

“This would let us store waste directly in the containers on the ground. We expect to have this in place within the next month or two.

“We are focusing on two critical areas, including moving forward with the development funding agreement, which is one of the waste-to-energy projects.”

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell visited the municipality on Tuesday.

After a council workshop in the Knysna council chambers, Bredell said he was concerned about Knysna and the state of its infrastructure.

He said this was an ongoing process.

“The meeting was mainly to be quite frank and open with the municipality, to tell them that we are not happy with the feedback that we receive.

“We are not happy that Knysna is not contributing towards finding solutions,” Bredell said.