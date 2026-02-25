Nelson Mandela Bay businesses adopt schools to combat water crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a matter of a few weeks, 19 schools and one clinic have been adopted through the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s relaunched Adopt A School initiative. Stock image

Against the backdrop of declining dam levels and persistently high unaccounted water losses, businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay have opted to tackle the situation head-on.

In a matter of a few weeks, 19 schools and one clinic have been adopted through the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s relaunched Adopt A School initiative.

The initiative’s focus is practical and impact-driven: repairing faulty plumbing, fixing leaks, and installing rainwater harvesting systems.

The programme, which was launched several years ago, resulted in 18 businesses adopting 76 schools. At the time, leaks at schools and clinics were estimated to account for about 10% of the metro’s total water losses.

Water security is no longer a future risk — it is a present and escalating reality for our metro. — Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen

The initiative’s relaunch in January comes at a critical juncture, with overall dam levels hovering around 33% and unaccounted for water losses rising to more than 60%.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said the rapid uptake by businesses reflects a growing understanding that water security is a central economic and social priority.

“The speed at which businesses have stepped forward to adopt and re-adopt schools is encouraging and necessary.

“Water security is no longer a future risk — it is a present and escalating reality for our metro.

“By addressing leaks and infrastructure inefficiencies at the school level, we are reducing avoidable losses while safeguarding environments where learning and community development take place,” she said.

Aspen Pharmacare has re-adopted Gelvan Park Primary, John Masiza Primary, Walmer Primary School, and Walmer West Primary School, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to water stewardship.

Isuzu Motors SA has similarly renewed support for Soutpan Primary School, St Albans Primary School, Rocklands Farm School, and Nkuthalo Public Primary School.

Volkswagen Group Africa has further strengthened the programme by adopting eight schools: four re-adoptions and four new ones — Hombakazi Primary School, Ntungwana Primary School, Mgcunube Primary School, Mqahyi Senior Primary School, Nokwezi Primary School, Phindubuye Primary School, Vuba JP School, and Ntlemeza Primary School.

New momentum has come through fresh partnerships, including Eduvos, which has adopted Pearson High School, and Coega Steels, which will support Motherwell High School and Douglas Mbopa High School.

Welfit Oddy has extended the initiative into healthcare by adopting KwaMagxaki Clinic.

Current consumption in the metro is at about 367-million litres a day, well above the 280-million litres a day target, with Van Huyssteen stressing that efficiency alone will not mitigate operational risk.

“Responsible water use is fundamental, and businesses have made meaningful progress in reducing consumption.

“However, conservation must be complemented by practical contingency planning. Water storage, recycling, and reuse systems, rainwater harvesting and compliant alternative supply arrangements are critical to building resilience.”

She said the chamber had reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement with stakeholders to support transparent communication, infrastructure reform and long-term water security planning.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald