Nine sanitary pad suppliers under investigation after research report

By law, consumers have the right to goods that are of good quality and free of defects.

The National Consumer Commission has launched an inquiry in the wake of a study by the University of the Free State on potentially harmful chemicals in sanitary pads and liners.

The endocrine-disrupting chemicals are linked to health complications such as hormonal imbalance, infertility, endometriosis, and cancer. Millions of South African women and girls use these products monthly.

Acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said: “The findings of the study raise serious concerns affecting women and girls that warrant an investigation, making this a priority investigation.

“The affected suppliers will be afforded an opportunity to respond to the concerns as part of the investigation before the NCC makes a determination on the matter.”

The NCC will investigate products by:

Kimberly-Clark of SA (PTY) Ltd (Kotex);

Procter and Gamble (PTY) Ltd (Always);

Anna Organics;

The Lion Match Company (PTY) Ltd trading as Comfitex;

Here We Flo trading as Flo;

Johnson & Johnson (PTY) Ltd trading as Stay Free;

Premier Group of Companies trading as Lil-lets;

Essity Hygiene and Health AB trading as Libresse South Africa; and

My Time.

The investigation aims to review and assess the suppliers’ compliance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), which state that consumers have the right to receive goods that are reasonably suitable for their intended purposes. Consumers also have the right to goods that are of good quality and in good working order. The goods must be free of defects and usable and durable for a reasonable time.

Simultaneously, the NCC said it will be requiring these suppliers to conduct tests on the affected products or provide the latest laboratory results that tested for EDCs, if any.

Once the NCC receives the results, these will be assessed to determine whether any products need to be recalled from shop shelves.

“The NCC will engage with other stakeholders and regulatory authorities in the course of the investigation.”

TimesLIVE