‘Nothing sinister’: Viral video prompts Nico Matlala to address Sibiya ties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nico Matlala has set the record straight about his friendship with SAPS's Shadrack Sibiya after their TikTok video went viral.

Businessman and socialite Nico Matlala has clarified his relationship with SAPS deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, saying there is “nothing sinister” about their association after a video of the two went viral on social media.

A clip of Nico and Shadrack together, believed to have been recorded several years ago, has been circulating on TikTok, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship.

I know [Shadrack Sibiya] as a brother and father. I render services for him. — Nico Matlala, Businessman & socialite

Unlike earlier assumptions, Nico is not denying that he knows the senior police official. Instead, he says their relationship is transparent and professional.

“I know him as a brother and father. I render services for him. I have my security company, Intelligence-Led Protection Trusted, working for him and his family,” Nico told TshisaLIVE.

“I’ve known Shadrack for more than a decade, and recently I was with him for a few church services, which I applaud him for. I feel when you’re being attacked from all angles, one needs no one but God.”

Nico Matlala and Shadrack Sibiya Nico with church colleagues. (Supplied)

Nico said he was taken aback by the reaction to the resurfaced clip.

“I was so surprised by the video going viral on TikTok of me and him — but, well, at the end of the day, I’ve great respect for Shadrack and there’s nothing sinister about my association with him,” he said.

He maintains that his company provides security services and that his relationship with Shadrack spans more than 10 years, describing it as both professional and rooted in mutual respect.

The clarification comes as social media users continue to debate the viral video and scrutinise perceived links between business figures and senior law enforcement officials.