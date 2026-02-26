Bay schools benefit from Gem Project’s head-on approach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What started out as a soup kitchen little more than a decade ago has developed into a multifaceted empowerment programme for vunerable Nelson Mandela Bay youths and the Gem Project’s impact is growing along with it.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Gem Project has gone from being an organisation primarily serving as a soup kitchen to helping more than 2,000 primary school pupils prepare for higher phases of education.

Gem Project programme co-ordinator Keith Brandt said they aim to tackle the region’s school dropout rate through educating and preparing pupils with their Finding Your Feet programme, sports leagues and strategic partnerships.

He said they want to turn the tide illustrated by the department of basic education’s 2025 National Senior Certificate Examination Report, which stated about a third of youths do not successfully complete 12 years of education.

“You see these kids standing at traffic lights and you think, ‘Why aren’t they in school?’” Brandt said.

“They are 12, 13, 14 years old. Our aim as an organisation is to change that.”

The project works with more than 20 Bay primary schools in areas such as Walmer, Seaview, Gelvandale, Jacksonville and Zwide.

Brandt, his colleague Ellen Khumula and members of the NGO’s community development team visit these institutions every May and August, reaching a combined 2,400 pupils.

The former teacher and his colleagues are also assisting older teens who might have already dropped out of school.

They put the teens through skills development programmes to prepare them for the working world, including how to draw up CVs and be effective in interviews.

The project partners with companies that consider these candidates for opportunities when these arise.

Learnerships and internships are offered by several service providers working with the organisation.

The non-profit’s commitment to the development of youngsters doesn’t stop there, with mentoring programmes and holiday camps also part of their portfolio.

As a mark of the success of these initiatives, four members of the community team are mentees of the project.

Six years ago, the organisation started its Gem Soccer League to enable youngsters from several children’s homes to play the game.

Its seven soup kitchens across the metro continue and these are supplemented with food-garden projects.

The Gem Project also recently received a much-needed shot in the arm in the form of a R75,000 donation from SPAR Eastern Cape as a beneficiary of its annual golf day at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club.

“An amount like this goes a long way in helping us to continue the work that we’re doing,” Brandt said.