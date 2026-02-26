Bushiri slams SIU ‘witch-hunt’ over his SA residency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Controversial preacher Shepherd Bushiri has rejected findings by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that his permanent residence in SA was fraudulently obtained.

“What is happening here is not justice. It is not due process,” he said.

“It is a witch-hunt. And it has already claimed an innocent life.”

This is after the SIU’s investigation into weaknesses in the home affairs department’s immigration system, which the unit said were exploited by external actors including Bushiri.

In November 2020, Bushiri and his wife fled to Malawi, a week after being granted R200,000 bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

According to the SIU, Bushiri leveraged his influence and church networks and fabricated documentation to secure a fraudulent immigration status.

“His permanent residence permit was approved by an adjudicator who was a member of his church, ECG Ministries, which is a clear conflict of interest.

“Bushiri’s application was supported by a fraudulent letter of financial independence, signed by a chartered accountant who admitted he was paid merely for his signature,” the SIU said.

The unit said Bushiri claimed proof of an aircraft purchase as evidence of financial independence.

However, investigations allegedly revealed that $1.2m (R19m) in cash was paid from his NPO at Lanseria Airport.

“This raised serious concerns about money laundering and misuse of religious donations,” the SIU said.

Investigators further alleged that church members played a central role in facilitating fraudulent applications.

“Associates drafted and submitted documentation, while donations were rerouted into personal accounts under the guise of ‘Tithe’ or ‘Seed’.

“Transactions linked his ministry’s account to private companies, with payments disguised as ‘Crossover T-shirts’.”

The SIU also found Bushiri held directorships in 14 companies and owned multiple properties in Pretoria.

“Our investigators found that religious donations were converted into bricks, mortar and corporate shares, highlighting how faith-based contributions were laundered into personal wealth,” the SIU said.

On Tuesday, Bushiri dismissed the findings and questioned the credibility of the SIU.

“Let the irrational SIU of SA be reminded of this simple, undeniable truth: I did not apply for my immigration status in SA.”

Bushiri said he applied through the South African embassy in Malawi.

“My documents were submitted in Malawi, long before we came to SA permanently, and not through any church member in SA.”

He insisted his application was lawful and met the legal investment threshold.

“Our applications were lawfully approved under South African law, which grants immigration status to individuals who make a substantial investment in the country — more than R10m."

He said by the time he applied he had already invested more than R90m in SA.

“This was not a favour. It was not an exception. It was the law.

“When the permits were approved, we were formally contacted by the South African embassy in Malawi and instructed to come and collect them.

“We did not chase anyone. We did not solicit help. We followed the process exactly as prescribed.”

Bushiri also addressed allegations regarding an immigration official who was reportedly a member of his church.

“Yet an innocent man was arrested — an immigration officer whose only ‘crime’ was that he was a member of our church.

“He was accused, without evidence, of issuing us permits simply because he knew us, even though our applications were lodged, assessed and approved through official embassy channels long before we entered SA.”

Bushiri said the “baseless suspicions” cost the immigration official everything.

“He was brutally treated, dismissed from his job and stripped of his dignity. And last week he died.

“What is most painful and unforgivable is that before his body was even laid to rest, a statement was rushed out claiming he had admitted to issuing us permits illegally.

“They spoke for him only once they were sure he could no longer speak for himself. They know the dead cannot defend the truth.”

Bushiri further questioned the timing of the investigation.

“To add insult to injury, we were already charged for these so-called immigration offences six years ago.

“So the question that burns is this: if this investigation is only emerging now, why were we arrested then?

“Do you arrest people to investigate, or do you investigate to arrest?”

The matter remains under investigation. — TimesLIVE