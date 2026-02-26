Coega, Construction Industry Development Board team up to boost contractor growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coega’s chief executive Themba Koza, and Construction Industry Development Board chief executive Bongani Dladla, signed a MoU at the Coega Business Centre in Gqeberha.

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has partnered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to strengthen transformation in the construction sector.

The pair have developed a pipeline of capable, compliant, and competitive contractors to support the effective delivery of SA’s infrastructure programme.

The strategic partnership will see the CDC and the CIDB jointly implement targeted enterprise development interventions focused on CIDB-registered contractors graded 2 to 6, as well as other qualifying contractors identified by either organisation.

The programme is designed to enable contractors to progressively improve their CIDB grading, positioning them to compete for larger and more complex projects while promoting compliance, transparency and long-term sustainability in the sector.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed on Tuesday.

The corporation’s CEO Themba Koza said the MoU represents a shared commitment to building capable, competitive and compliant local enterprises.

“This partnership is more than a formal agreement,” Koza said. “It is a commitment to unlocking the full potential of our local economy by empowering emerging contractors and ensuring that our infrastructure development pipeline is driven by excellence, compliance and shared prosperity.

“By investing in contractor capability today, we are laying the foundation for sustainable infrastructure delivery and meaningful socio-economic impact in the Eastern Cape.”

The collaboration is aligned with the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 and the revised broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) codes, with a strong emphasis on inclusive economic growth and transformation of the construction sector.

Key focus areas of the MoU include:

implementing an enterprise development support programme for CIDB grades 2–6 contractors;

prioritising SMMEs from Coega’s database with identified skills gaps, while including eligible contractors identified by either party;

conducting assessments of prior learning to determine appropriate training and support interventions;

requiring written commitment from participating contractors to complete identified training programmes; and

driving structured capacity building to support sector growth in line with the NDP and BBBEE Codes.

CIDB chief executive Bongani Dladla said the partnership reinforces nationally recognised standards while creating a pathway for local SMMEs to participate meaningfully in the construction value chain.

“Construction remains one of the most powerful drivers of economic growth, job creation and social development,” Dladla said.

“Through partnerships like this, we can ensure that contractors on our database are properly trained, supported and positioned for long-term growth.

“When we build contractor capability, we strengthen the entire sector and contribute directly to economic recovery and transformation.”

