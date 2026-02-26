DA calls Eastern Cape address ‘state of denial’, EFF no show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People gather outside the Bhisho legislature after the state of the province address by premier Oscar Mabuyane

While the EFF boycotted the state of the province address in Bhisho on Thursday, the DA described premier Oscar Mabuyane’s speech as a state of denial, while the ANC said it was a balanced picture of the province.

Hundreds of guests gathered at the Bhisho legislature for Mabuyane to reflect on the past year.

DA MPL Vicky Knoetze said after 30 years of ANC governance, the Eastern Cape remained the only province where more people were unemployed than working.

“This was not a state of the province address. It was a state of denial,” she said.

She said while Mabuyane acknowledged the loss of 32,000 jobs in the last quarter of 2025, he failed to mention that, since his last address, the province had lost 79,000 jobs.

“The premier’s solution? More temporary work opportunities in expanded public works programmes.

“The government cannot solve the unemployment crisis by creating temporary work,” Knoetze said.

“It needs to create an enabling business environment that encourages private-sector investment, which in turn generates long-term employment opportunities.”

She said Mabuyane should have committed to stabilising distressed municipalities, enforcing consequence management where there was failure, implementing a funded recovery plan to address the R30bn roads maintenance backlog, and ensuring that conditional grants were fully spent.

“He did none of this, opting instead to give a masterclass in spin, cherry-picking data that paints a rosy picture of a province that, in reality, is in crisis.

“Mabuyane glossed over the crime reality, praising slight declines in numbers, while ignoring the fact that people in this province are still more likely to be raped or murdered than anywhere else in SA,” Knoetze said.

“A true state of the province address should honestly confront the challenges facing residents and present measurable solutions.

“Instead, the premier delivered a speech rich in announcements but poor in accountability.”

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina welcomed Mabuyane’s speech and said he delivered a well-balanced one.

“It was an honest account of where we’ve done well, he highlighted and reflected where we’ve not done well, for example, the results of the fourth quarterly labour force survey.

“The premier was able to elaborate on the economic investment side of things.

“He was detailed, and we can only be hopeful.

“We see a positive and brighter future because people of the Eastern Cape must work in the province. The economy of the province must grow at scale,” Zicina said.

Mabuyane is chair of the ANC in the province.

In a statement, EFF regional chair Zilindile Vena said the state of the province was nothing more than a self-praise session by Mabuyane.

“It will signify another failure to seize an important moment to truly reflect on the state of affairs in our province.

“The province is in a concerning state, characterised by collapsing infrastructure, escalating unemployment and poverty, poor access to quality education, and failures of basic service delivery.

“We are convinced that these matters will not be sufficiently addressed by Mabuyane.”

He said such gatherings, intended to reflect on the state of the province and the progress of the government, had become political fashion shows.

“These events have become reduced to being displays of opulence, with wealth ironically derived from the public purse in most cases.

“It has lost the essence of being a strategic gathering where the provincial executive authority takes the people of the province into its confidence.

“In 2026, the EFF EC, in protest to the consistent deterioration of the province, elects to withhold our attendance.”

