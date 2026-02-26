‘Don’t sabotage us! We can’t take foot off the gas’ — Mabuyane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With renewed focus on the gas reserves found off the shores of Algoa Bay, any protests against further exploration would amount to sabotage, trapping the province in stagnation, premier Oscar Mabuyane warned on Thursday.

“Gas off the shore of Algoa Bay is not just a myth,” he said as he diverted from his state of the province address.

“It’s not a figment of our imagination.

“It is there, and the private sector is interested.

“That is why we are making a plea that let’s do everything to talk to our people, talk to the greenies.

“Let’s not block development.

“I suspect the people blocking and protesting against these projects aren’t doing it genuinely.

“This is sabotage for this province to remain permanently where it is.

“We can’t have natural resources like this and do nothing with them while we’re being sabotaged.”

He said the government was pressing national authorities to allow catalytic projects to proceed and unlock the region’s natural resources.

On Thursday, reading from his speech, he said the province had proven to be a prospect for oil and gas.

“The 3.4-trillion cubic feet of gas discovered by TotalEnergies, Mainstreet and other Joint Venture Partners in 2019 and 2020 confirms the province’s offshore prospectivity.

“The amount of gas found already could provide feedstock to the Mossel Bay Gas-to-Liquids refinery, thus sustaining its operations for another 30 years or fuel a 3,000MW gas-to-power plant.

“We await the Constitutional Court decision on the case of Shell’s offshore oil and gas exploration in the Wild Coast.”

Protests broke out across the province, with environmentalists slamming the exploration on the Wild Coast.

“We are a province that is endowed with more than 200-trillion cubic feet of prospective shale gas in the Karoo,” Mabuyane said.

“To tap into this natural resource, we are working with the Petroleum Agency SA (PASA) and our universities to conduct one of the world’s largest government-funded onshore geophysical survey programmes.

“This is a R200m shale gas research phase that positions the Three Cape Provinces as the primary study area and future production hub.”

PetroSA chief executive Bongani Sayidini said the gas was discovered off Algoa Bay and the Western Cape coast.

“But by and large that discovery lies in the Eastern Cape waters.”

He said the gas was discovered in 2019 and 2020, called the Brulpadda and Luiperd blocks.

“The discovery was by a joint venture led by TotalEnergies, with other partners such as Mainstreet, Qatar Energy and Canadian Petroleum Resources.”

He said TotalEnergies withdrew from the block.

“Mainstreet remain on the licence and are now looking to develop the licence and the discoveries.”

The Brulpadda and Luiperd gas-condensate block discoveries, located about 175km offshore in Block 11B/12B along SA’s southern coast, were once hailed as potential breakthroughs for SA’s energy security.

However, in 2024, TotalEnergies withdrew from the projects, citing high development costs and technical challenges that made them commercially unviable, according to the Daily Maverick.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane delivers his state of the province address at the provincial legislature in Bhisho on Thursday (Mark Andrews)

On Thursday, Mabuyane said the Eastern Cape had lost a number of projects.

“Some of the terminals that are built in Richards Bay were meant to be built in the Eastern Cape.

“Even the manganese terminal that should have been built in Coega [Ngqura] is now being built in the Western Cape.

“Every time there are competing opportunities the Eastern Cape comes last.”

He said TotalEnergies remained interested in Algoa Bay.

“I once had a discussion with the president about it.

“It was firstly introduced to me by the president.

“But it has always been a national project space, and that’s why we are now looking to revive it, because TotalEnergies is interested because they’ve already discovered those trillion cubic feet.

“The only thing that has been pushing the investors away on our side has always been the problem of the greenies challenging every development.”

Addressing the legislature, he said the Coega Liquefied Natural Gas Import Terminal was set to be signed off and officially launched in the first quarter of 2026.

The planned regasification and storage facility could mark a turning point in SA’s energy sector, allowing businesses to shift from diesel to more affordable and cleaner gas, while paving the way for the development of similar liquefied natural gas hubs across the country.

The Herald previously reported that the project was expected to create 400 jobs during construction and 100 permanent jobs once completed.

“This is a multibillion-rand infrastructure project involving Transnet, the South African National Petroleum Agency and Tamasa Energy.”

Mabuyane said Coega continued to meet its investment numbers, securing five new projects at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

“These are in the manufacturing, logistics and energy sectors, with an investment value of R827m.

“This sustained performance reflects growing investor confidence in the province as a competitive investment destination.”

He said Coega’s 100 megawatt solar plant was approved as one of seven projects by Infrastructure SA for project development activities, including technical studies.

“This project will ensure that Coega has the required energy security for its investors.”

Mabuyane said there was a push for BAIC to fully manufacture vehicles at the plant, creating more jobs and business opportunities in the Eastern Cape.

“The Hive Green Hydrogen Project, which aims to produce green ammonia, has also received its environmental authorisation, marking a major milestone towards the realisation of one of the largest projects in the province.

“As we all appreciate, hydrogen is the future.”

The roughly R102bn project, which is set to be one of the largest inward investments in SA’s history, will create thousands of construction and long-term operational jobs.

It will also pave the way for new industries anchored in renewable technologies.

Meanwhile, addressing education, another core issue in the Eastern Cape, Mabuyane said there were 458 schools in the province that were built from unsuitable materials.

A total of 427 schools still relied on pit toilets.

“In partnership with the department of basic education, we plan to eradicate 300 pit toilets in 2026,” he said.

Turning to the issue of jobs, the government was intensifying efforts to reverse the rise in unemployment by strengthening skills development, supporting entrepreneurship and expanding public employment programmes.

“While our province continues to work tirelessly to stimulate economic growth to push back against poverty and inequality, we must confront the sobering reality reflected in the latest quarterly Labour Force Survey results,” Mabuyane said.

“The results showed that unemployment increased in the Eastern Cape in the fourth quarter of 2025, with 32,000 jobs lost.

“Even though we lost jobs, a few sectors still showed pockets of growth.”

Positive contributions had been made in trade, utilities and private households.

“These gains were not enough to offset large losses in agriculture, finance and other sectors, but they do highlight areas of resilience in an otherwise weak quarter for employment.

“Despite these difficult statistics, we remain steadfast in our commitment to reverse this trend.”

He said the Eastern Cape had immense potential.

“We must unlock it.

“As the government, we are creating pathways to jobs for our people.”

To address youth unemployment, people had to think outside the box.

“E-commerce is growing in our province, and it presents opportunities for entrepreneurs and job opportunities for the youth.

“In addition, more people are now using Sixty60, UberEATS, TakeALot, Mr Delivery, Loot and TEMU to buy goods.”