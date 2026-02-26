Eastern Cape targets jobs boost amid rising unemployment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In his state of the province address, Premier Oscar Mabuyane emphasised that the Eastern Cape government is pushing hard to reverse the rise in unemployment.

The Eastern Cape government is intensifying efforts to reverse the rise in unemployment by strengthening skills development, supporting entrepreneurship and expanding public employment programmes.

This is according to Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who delivered his state of the province address in Bhisho on Thursday.

“While our province continues to work tirelessly to stimulate economic growth to push back against poverty and inequality, we must confront the sobering reality reflected in the latest quarterly Labour Force Survey results.

“The results showed that unemployment increased in the Eastern Cape in the fourth quarter of 2025, with 32,000 jobs lost.

“Even though we lost jobs, a few sectors still showed pockets of growth.”

He said positive contributions were made in trade, utilities, and private households.

“These gains were not enough to offset large losses in agriculture, finance, and other sectors, but they do highlight areas of resilience in an otherwise weak quarter for employment.

“Despite these difficult statistics, we remain steadfast in our commitment to reverse this trend.”

He said the Eastern Cape has immense potential.

“We must unlock it. As the government, we are creating pathways to jobs for our people.

“Our focus is on skills transfer, entrepreneurship, integrating digital skills, the green economy and artisan training.”

He said 14,696 people in the Eastern Cape were already benefiting from the labour activation programme of the department of employment and labour.

“We are pushing to onboard 8,300 more people in the LAP programme in 2026.

“Our priority is to ensure that every infrastructure project in the Eastern Cape continues to create jobs and business opportunities for local businesses.”

He said that to address youth unemployment, people must think outside the box.

“E-commerce is growing in our province, and it presents opportunities for entrepreneurs and job opportunities for the youth.

“In addition, more people are now using Sixty60, UberEATS, TakeALot, Mr Delivery, Loot and TEMU to buy goods.”

The Herald