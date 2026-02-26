O’Sullivan explains South African citizenship amid mud-slinging

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has expounded on his decision to obtain South African citizenship amid mud-slinging over his motives.

O’Sullivan returned to parliament’s ad hoc committee on Thursday to conclude his testimony. His previous appearance was cut short due to health complications involving his back.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption and undue interference within the criminal justice system.

During his earlier testimony, O’Sullivan confirmed that though he was born in Ireland, he holds triple citizenship in South Africa, Ireland and the UK. This status became a focal point for the committee.

Addressing the claims he has operated as an operative for a foreign power, O’Sullivan emphasised his long-standing commitment to South Africa.

“If I was a spy, I have not done a good job of keeping a low profile,” he said. “The reality is I have never been a foreign spy. I took the oath of allegiance in South Africa when I became a citizen in 1995.”

The winds of change were taking place, and I could see South Africa was moving toward a democracy. I owned properties here, and I wanted to become part of that movement. — Paul O’Sullivan

He defended his record, saying: “I’ve spent 36 years of my life fighting crime in this country, not infiltrating organisations. Nobody paid me. I did it because I wanted to make South Africa a better country for all. My records will show that.”

The testimony drew sharp criticism from several committee members, most notably MK Party MP David Skosana. A heated exchange ensued when Skosana questioned O’Sullivan’s motives for moving to the country.

Skosana: “Did you move to South Africa so you could enjoy apartheid SA? Am I right to say that?”

O’Sullivan: “The winds of change were taking place, and I could see South Africa was moving toward a democracy. I owned properties here, and I wanted to become part of that movement.”

O’Sullivan said he began investing in local real estate in the mid-1980s. When Skosana pressed him on his property holdings in other countries, O’Sullivan refused to answer, stating he was compelled to reveal his international assets.

The friction between the investigator and the committee was evident even before the physical hearing. O’Sullivan had previously requested to testify virtually and asked not to be interrogated by members of certain parties, including the MK Party, the EFF and ActionSA.

He said his reluctance stemmed from prior hostile interactions.

“I am not happy to be interrogated by people who belong to a party formed from what I consider to be a criminal syndicate,” O’Sullivan said.

Skosana took offence, calling out his “attitude” and demanding respect for the institution of parliament.

Your arrogance is not going to help you. If you’re a thug, you’re a thug — MK Party MP David Skosana to O’Sullivan

“You behave like you are talking to your workers,” Skosana said. “We are members of parliament. You cannot dictate who you want to speak to. You cannot say we are not capable of probing you like any other witness. You are not a special person.”

O’Sullivan expressed discomfort with Skosana’s line of questioning, accusing the MK Party of a targeted smear campaign on social media.

He revealed he has requested the Madlanga commission of inquiry to investigate certain committee members for allegedly protecting criminals within the justice system.

As the session devolved into personal insults, the two traded jabs.

Skosana: “Your arrogance is not going to help you. If you’re a thug, you’re a thug.”

O’Sullivan: “This is a very antagonising member of parliament who is trying to talk me down, belittle me and defame me.”

When Skosana repeated the spy allegations, O’Sullivan threatened to stop answering questions.

“I’m not a spy. I’ve served this country well and faithfully, risking my life for 36 years,” he insisted.

The exchange concluded with Skosana labeling the investigator a “conman” and a “thief”, to which O’Sullivan responded the accusations were “absolute lies” intended to shield criminals from accountability.

