Spate of mysterious deaths hits Bay population of Knysna turaco

The Knysna turaco (previously known as the Knysna loerie).

It is one of SA’s most iconic birds, but earlier in February, Nelson Mandela Bay’s population of Knysna turacos was set upon by an unknown killer.

Wildline founder Arnold Slabbert, who has been monitoring the issue, said he was not sure what could be the cause of the recent spate of deaths in the Bay’s Knysna turaco (previously loerie) population.

“Earlier this month, over a period of two to three weeks, I received 14 calls from members of the public saying they had seen one or more of these birds lying dead.

“All the reports were from the west side of town from Seaview to the fringe of Mount Pleasant.”

He said, unfortunately, most of the callers had already disposed of the bird carcasses.

“But I eventually got a lady in Chelsea who held on to two specimens so I could collect them and take them for analysis.”

He said the birds he collected were a male and female pair.

“They looked as if they had literally fallen out of the sky.”

Slabbert said he had taken the birds in to Dr Matthijs Ravensberg at the Mt Croix Animal Clinic and the vet was currently doing tests on them and another bird that had been brought in alive but subsequently died.

“One of the possibilities is avian flu but it begs the question as to why we’re not then finding the carcasses of other species as well.

“Some are arguing it was the excessive humidity that killed them.

“But if that is the case why didn’t we hear about this issue in Durban, for instance, where it is even more humid?”

He said while the reports of dead Knysna loeries had slowed in the past week, the matter was of great concern.

“From the rampant sewage pollution of rivers and groundwater here in Nelson Mandela Bay to spraying fruit trees with insecticide that we know kills wildlife — we are causing immeasurable harm.”

The Knysna turaco deaths did coincide with extremely humid weather in the Bay in early February.

Related to this, an October 2025 collaborative study report by the universities of Cape Town, Pretoria and the Witwatersrand, and the SA National Biodiversity Institute, said high humidity could be a killer for small birds.

The study found that high humidity significantly exacerbated the threat of “lethal hyperthermia” in small birds in extra hot weather.

The co-author of the study and director of the Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology at the University of Cape Town, Prof Susan Cunningham, said the findings highlighted the threat of climate change.

“The impacts of climate change on wildlife are not just about rising temperatures, but also about how heat and humidity interact to push animals beyond their physiological limits.

“This has profound implications for predicting which species and ecosystems are most at risk, and for planning effective conservation responses.”

She said the findings pointed to a potentially dire situation.

“They suggest that many small birds in hot, humid environments worldwide may be more vulnerable to mass die-offs than previously thought.”

Cunningham applauded the move by Slabbert to take the Knysna turaco carcasses to a vet for analysis.

“We’ll definitely be following this up.

“There are a couple of possibilities for cause of death, including an outbreak of disease, and this cocktail of extreme heat and humidity.”

She said it was surprising, if it was heat and humidity, that it was only killing Knysna turacos.

“Perhaps there is something that is compromising the disease resistance of the species and making it less tolerant to these climatic factors.”

She said this could be related to an environmental issue like pollution that the bird was interacting with, or a physiological trait that made it more susceptible to these particular climate stresses.