Spotlight on Afrikaans hip-hop in the Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KykWieRym, a platform showcasing the best in Afrikaans hip-hop in Gqeberha, is the brainchild of Lyle-Marvin Ruiters. Picture:

What began as just a blog documenting a unique sound in Gqeberha has turned into a movement to grow Afrikaans hip-hop beyond the borders of Nelson Mandela Bay.

KykWieRym began as written coverage for emerging Afrikaans artists and provided a spotlight that is scarce in the city.

The musical initiative later evolved into a monthly digital magazine and now, a live event hosted at the One Room Music and Comedy Club.

The project is the brainchild of Lyle-Marvin Ruiters, a local Afrikaans hip-hop artist who has been in the industry for 17 years and aims to use the initiative to grow the genre.

“When I started making music, Afrikaans hip-hop wasn’t visible nationally and, in many ways, it still isn’t.

“Social media can give the illusion of reach, but structurally, the genre is still developing,” he said.

“There are a few clubs that play Afrikaans hip-hop or actively book these artists.

“KykWieRym creates a space where Afrikaans hip-hop artists are seen, respected and celebrated.

“These artists are role models. The legacy of artists like the late Junant and Junior King lives on through this work, inspiring the youth to believe it’s possible to chase their dreams,” Ruiters said.

The event will include open-mic opportunities and performances by featured artists.

The main event is the Bekgeveg Battle Rap Competition, presenting an opportunity for artists to showcase their lyricism and hip-hop skills.

Bay comedian and performer Gabriel Plaatjies came up with the idea of Bekgeveg Battle Rap six years ago, but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors.

“It feels like the right time to bring it back,” Plaatjies said.

“I think this type of event can take an artist’s skills to the next level.

“It provides a different avenue for artists to showcase their writing, their bravado and their character.

“It merges literary skills and performance skills.

“We’ve seen how big battle rap is in other cities like Cape Town, and we want the same in Gqeberha.”

Six contestants will compete in undercard battles and a three-round main event, shifting the focus from a traditional lineup to lyrical competition.

Johndre de Bruin, who goes by the stage name Jon-dre, has been making music for the last nine years and said it was an honour to be included in an event like this as a local Afrikaans musician.

“It really means so much to me to be thought of and included in this kind of event.

“This is something great that our people have started, for us, and it is so great to see everyone coming together under one roof.

“We sometimes have our disagreements, but on this, we can put our differences aside and work together,” De Bruin said.

The event will take place on March 8 from 1pm at The One Room Music & Comedy Club.

It will feature the Bekgeveg Battle Rap Competition under the theme “Road to the Crown”, alongside an Open Mic Cypher spotlighting 10 MCs showcasing their talent.

Tickets are available online for R50 through Quicket as an early-bird special, with entry at the door costing R80.