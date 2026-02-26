Tax hike scrapped! The start of a road to recovery?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is greeted by President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the budget speech in parliament. Picture:

SA is set to catch a welcome break, with finance minister Enoch Godongwana scrapping a planned R20bn tax hike thanks to stronger-than-expected revenue collections.

Godongwana delivered his 2025/2026 R2.67-trillion budget in Cape Town on Wednesday, lifting the pressure on households and businesses while safeguarding economic stability.

Despite years of sluggish economic growth, the country’s tax system generated an additional R21.3bn, allowing the government to discard a planned R20bn tax hike.

The improved outlook, Godongwana said, gave the state enough breathing room to withdraw the proposed increases without jeopardising fiscal stability or economic recovery.

“Over the past three years, our tax system has demonstrated resilience despite slow economic growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, social grants will rise, and small enterprises will gain a higher VAT registration threshold, giving them more room to grow.

The budget also promises a major push on infrastructure, with more than R1-trillion earmarked for roads, energy, water and public services over the next few years.

Experts have welcomed the balance between fiscal discipline and growth, seeing this as a cautious but hopeful step toward economic recovery for households, businesses and provinces alike.

Several opposition parties criticised Godongwana’s budget, arguing it offered few concrete measures to revive the struggling economy.

During his multiple attempts to present the 2025 budget, Godongwana cautioned that slow economic growth could drive tax hikes that exceeded R20bn.

Instead, Godongwana proposed inflationary adjustments to personal income tax brackets and rebates to ease pressure on struggling households and businesses

The move is aimed at preventing “bracket creep”, ensuring taxpayers are not pushed into higher tax bands simply because of inflation-driven salary increases.

He also proposed that the general fuel levy increase by 9c a litre for petrol and 8c a litre for diesel.

The Road Accident Fund levy will increase by 7c a litre.

Godongwana also announced that the National Treasury was overhauling the municipal infrastructure grant system in response to chronic underspending, misuse of funds and deep-rooted capacity failures in struggling municipalities.

Under a new split-delivery model, municipalities that can demonstrate the skills and governance to manage projects will continue to receive funding directly.

However, where there are serious governance breakdowns or capacity gaps, the money — and the responsibility — will shift to capable district municipalities or accredited implementing agencies.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is notorious for underspending on grants and returning millions of rand to the National Treasury every year.

For the 2026/2027 financial year, which comes into effect from July 1, the Bay will receive an equitable share allocation of R1.74bn.

Some of the other grants coming to the city include:

Urban Settlements Development Grant — R234.3m;

Urban Development Financing Grant — R650.74m;

Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnership Grant — R353.84m; and

Public Transport Network Grant — R211m

Godongwana said the government would spend R1-trillion on infrastructure over the medium term in what he described as a decisive push to rebuild and modernise the country’s backbone.

The lion’s share, R577.4bn, will be spent by state-owned entities and other public entities, while provinces are allocated R217.8bn and municipalities R205.7bn.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the budget was aimed at steadying SA’s finances while creating space for growth, something that mattered directly to local businesses and residents.

“One of the most important announcements for small businesses is the increase in the VAT registration threshold from R1m to R2.3m in annual turnover,” Van Huyssteen said.

“This means many small and growing enterprises in Nelson Mandela Bay, from township-based traders to emerging manufacturers and service providers, will have more room to grow before facing the administrative and compliance burden of VAT registration.”

She said the budget deficit, which is the gap between government revenue and spending, was narrowing.

The National Treasury allocated R432.4bn to repay loans and interest.

“While this remains a significant amount, the fact that it is not escalating further sends an encouraging signal about fiscal discipline and financial stability.

“Ultimately, the true success of the budget will depend on implementation, accountability and strong collaboration between the government and the private sector.

“For Nelson Mandela Bay, this means improving municipal governance, accelerating infrastructure delivery and strengthening service reliability.

“Even though the budget was the most positive one we have seen in recent years, government debt levels remain high, the manufacturing sector faces the threat of deindustrialisation and service delivery at a municipal level remains a high risk.”

With the deployment of the army to Gauteng, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, Godongwana said spending on peace and security would increase from R268.2bn in 2025/2026 to R291.2bn in 2028/2029.

“In addition, we have allocated R1bn to the police service, and another R1bn to the SANDF, through the CARA [Criminal Assets Recovery Account] fund for the fight against organised crime.”

Nelson Mandela University economics professor Charles Wait commended the government’s control over public debt and the income tax concessions.

However, he criticised the infrastructure spending as merely addressing past negligence rather than enhancing capacity.

“It seems as if the matter of public debt has been brought under control, looking at the figures the minister has mentioned.”

The consolidated budget deficit is projected to shrink from 4.5% of GDP in 2025/2026 to 3.1% by 2028/2029.

The government plans to stabilise the debt-to-GDP ratio this year and gradually lower it over the decade by expanding the main budget’s primary surplus.

For the first time in 17 years, debt has stabilised.

This has led to SA being removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and the first credit rating upgrade in 16 years.

Wait said a positive was the income tax concessions.

“The minister gave a trillion rand figure on infrastructure. Though we welcome that expenditure, it’s really no more than correcting negligence of the past.”

Wait welcomed the social grant increases, saying they would create relief.

He said that the true remedy lay in the government creating jobs, which he described as a lasting solution.

Political analyst and Nelson Mandela University lecturer Dr Ongama Mtimka said the budget reflected a pragmatic response to the complex web of crises the country faced.

“This is both in terms of the fiscal situation of government and the state of public finances, as well as the imperative for spending that includes fighting crime, addressing the infrastructure issues and the broader socioeconomic infrastructure challenges that face the country.

“It was good to see that while the minister recognises the state of finances in municipalities, both in terms of how distressed they are and how unaccountable municipalities have been, they are finding ways in which citizens in municipalities may not be disadvantaged by the state of their municipalities.”

Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said the budget prioritised fiscal stability, infrastructure investment and safeguarding the social wage.

He welcomed the additional funding in the provincial equitable share to support grade R teacher pay equalisation, as well as the R1.5bn added to the provincial roads maintenance grant to address disaster-related damage.

“These allocations directly support the Eastern Cape’s service delivery responsibilities, particularly in education, health care and road infrastructure, where the needs of our communities are most acute,” Mvoko said.

Meanwhile, the National Treasury has allocated an additional R36.4bn to extend funding for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant for a further year.

However, the grant will remain at R370.

Other social grants are set to rise broadly in line with inflation, which the National Treasury expects to average at 3.4% this year.

From April 1, the old age, disability and care dependency grants will rise from R2,315 to R2,400, while the war veterans grant increases from R2,335 to R2,420.

The foster care grant goes up from R1,250 to R1,295, and both the child support and grant-in-aid grants increase from R560 to R580.

Excise duties on tobacco products would increase in line with inflation in the 2026/2027 financial year, the National Treasury announced in its 2026 budget.

The adjustment applies to all tobacco products, including electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems.

As a result, the excise tax on a pack of 20 cigarettes will rise from R22.81 to R23.58.

Pipe tobacco will increase by 28c per 25g, cigarette tobacco by 87c per 50g and cigars by R4.56 per 23g.

Excise duties on alcoholic beverages will also climb in line with inflation.

This means the duty on a 340ml can of beer or cider will increase by 8c, a 750ml bottle of wine by 15c, and a 750ml bottle of spirits by R3.20.