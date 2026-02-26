Zwide’s Poswa joins international reggae festival lineup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bay reggae musician Andile 'ItesMan' Poswa is set to perform at the Catch a Fire Reggae Festival in Johannesburg on March 14. Picture:

Renowned Gqeberha reggae musician Andile Poswa is adding another feather to his cap as he prepares to take to the stage at one of the biggest international reggae festivals in SA.

The Zwide artist will join a host of other performers on March 14 at the Catch a Fire Reggae Festival.

The event at the Ubuntu Kraal in Johannesburg is expected to attract thousands of reggae fans and enthusiasts from across the globe.

According to the Lioness Productions website, the festival is a pioneering cultural festival that has evolved since its inception into a cornerstone of the reggae music scene in the country.

Poswa, 47, well known as ItesMan, said he received his invitation towards the end of January.

“The festival mostly has artists from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, but this year they decided to reach out to me after seeing the hard work I have been putting in,” he said.

“Even though I am based in Gqeberha, I also perform outside of the province, with some of my work also available on social media platforms.

“Receiving this invite made me feel validated, there are times where you feel like throwing in the towel, because year after year, you do not see any progress with what you are doing.

“However, people far away recognise my work so when I got the call I was extremely happy.”

Poswa will be rubbing shoulders with Ghanaian artist Lagazee Sound INTL, Japanese DJ Jahworks Soundsystem, Zimbabwean performer Crucial Vybz Sound, the Virgin Islands’ Juliette “Reemah” Vantepool as well as veteran SA group Bongo Maffin, among other artists.

Poswa began his musical journey in 2009.

After starting out as a drummer and vocalist, he launched a solo career with the acclaimed single, Rastaman Achant.

He later released the album, Soul Connection, collaborating with leading reggae artists.

He has performed on major stages including the National Arts Festival, Monwabisi Festival and the Nelson Mandela Bay Reggae Festival.

He won best reggae artist at the Nelson Mandela Bay Music Awards.

Poswa also produced and presented the reggae TV show, Isingqi SamaRasta, on Mpuma Kapa TV from March 5 2015 until August 2018.

“I have two albums at the moment, I am planning on releasing an album this year,” he said.

“I am working with a producer from America, the name of the album is Ubomi buzele inkathazo and I will possibly release it at the end of March.

“I am also planning to release an album I should have released two years ago, but I put that on pause to teach visual art in rural villages.”