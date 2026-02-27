Court orders security boss to retract ‘corruption’ claims about Mkhwanazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Durban high court on Friday ordered controversial security boss Calvin Mathibeli to retract statements alleging KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was corrupt.

Last week, Mathibeli accused Mkhwanazi of being involved in unlawful killings and captured by private interests.

Mathibeli allegedly made the statements in a social media post after police visited his company, Calvin Security, and home, in a national police action in December and again two weeks ago.

This prompted Mkhwanazi to institute legal proceedings against Mathibeli, in which he asked the court to order Mathibeli to apologise and to interdict him from repeating these claims.

The court heard Mkhwanazi’s application on Wednesday.

As part of its ruling on Friday, it ordered Mathibeli to pay the costs of the application.

