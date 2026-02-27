'Entertaining Angels' opens to warm reviews in Walmer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brett Adkins and Yolande Farrow star in the play 'Entertaining Angels', now on at the Isithatha Theatre in Walmer until Saturday February 28. Picture:

In an excellent staging of Entertaining Angels, Gemma Barnard Productions has brought Richard Everett’s bittersweet, captivating comedy to life.

The show, which opened to an appreciative audience at the Isithatha Theatre in Walmer, Gqeberha, this week, explores themes of grief, faith, forgiveness, betrayal and guilt.

Set in the beautiful garden of a vicarage, the play follows Grace, played by Yolande Farrow, a clergyman’s wife who has spent a lifetime on her best behaviour and who, after the death of her husband, Bardolph (Brett Adkins), is now embracing her newfound freedom.

While dealing with the grief of her husband’s passing, Grace must also embrace change as the new female cleric Sarah (Kimberlee Blackbeard) takes over her husband’s position.

Grace’s missionary sister, Ruth (Simone Nicholson), visits and delivers shocking news that completely devastates her.

Jo (Gemma Barnard) is caught between the sisters, while dealing with her own marital problems.

The five cast members deliver impressive performances, each bringing a special and unique element to the show.

Nicholson’s comedic timing had the audience laughing one moment and reflecting on her words the next, with facial expressions that often did all the talking.

Her chemistry with each of the characters made the show a real pleasure.

The first act introduces Grace’s world, where polite conversation and light humour shape the relationships between the characters.

The shock at the end of the act is a welcome plot twist, despite the unease that fills the room.

The second act becomes more emotional as hidden truths come to light and relationships are tested.

The story builds towards a moving and thoughtful ending that lingers after the curtain falls.

The show has an age restriction of 13, which seems necessary as the subject matter requires a certain level of maturity.

The balance between humour and emotional depth felt well judged, allowing the performances to shine without rushing or dragging.

The set design, lighting and sound worked in seamless harmony to create an intimate and immersive atmosphere.

Ultimately, the production leaves the audience reflecting long after the final bow, reminding us that faith, like forgiveness, is rarely simple and never without cost.

The production runs until Saturday with evening performances at 7pm and a matinee at 2pm on Saturday. Bookings are now open at www.isithatha.co.za

Click here to join The Herald NMB WhatsApp Channel for the latest news straight to your phone: https://bit.ly/4jW4LZa