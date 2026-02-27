Golfer Pavan recovering after shocking fall in Stellenbosch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Italian golfer Andrea Pavan apparently fell three storeys and suffered injuries to his shoulder and back. Stock photo.

Andrea Pavan, the Italian golfer who fell down a lift well at his accommodation in Stellenbosch ahead of the South African Open this week, is on the road to recovery, according to one of his friends in the tournament.

“He is fine. He can talk, he can walk, he can do many things,” Francesco Laporta said after taking the second-round lead on 10-under-par 130.

“It was a very bad accident, it was shocking for everyone. I can’t imagine how it was for him, but we are very happy he’s OK.”

It is understood that Pavan, occupied on his phone, opened the elevator door which had opened despite the car not being present.

He apparently fell three storeys and suffered injuries to his shoulder and back.

“I’m going to go see him this afternoon, tomorrow. I went yesterday, so we are trying to [give] him all the support we can.”

In a statement on Friday, Pavan thanked the public for all the kind words and wishes he had received over the past two days.

“I had surgery on my shoulder and my back on Wednesday evening and I am currently recovering in hospital,” he said.

Pavan said he now has a lot of rehab and hard work ahead of him, and said care he had received so far from the Mediclinic Hospital staff had been incredible, as well as the support from the DP World Tour, the Sunshine Tour and all their staff in Stellenbosch.

“I am also very grateful for all the help Johann Rupert and his wife Gaynor have given me.”

Pavan said the past two days had been difficult, but he was in very good hands and to have so many players, caddies and staff visit and contact him meant a lot.

Laporta said a few other golfers were staying at the same accommodation. “We really focus on him more than the place. We’re just hoping everything is going well. We’re just looking forward to see him on the course again … right now everyone is happy about the news [of his] condition.”

A friend of Pavan, Matt van Zandt, had set up a GoFundMe page for the father of three, with the goal of raising $100,000.

By Friday lunchtime more than $30,600 (R488,668) had been raised.

“It has been confirmed that Andrea will need to be there at least six weeks,” Van Zandt wrote on the page. “With three young kids, this is hard news for a mom who wants to be with her husband and with her kids. The plan is that the kids will come at some point to be with them.

“There are a lot of uncertainties from a financial perspective: international medical bills, will insurance cover/reimburse, medical policy, will he be able to play again, etc? We don’t have those answers now.”

Organisers declined to comment, saying the player’s medical details were confidential and not up to them to disclose.

The 36-year-old, who has earned €4.3m (R81m) since he started playing on the DP World Tour regularly in 2011, has won twice in Europe, taking the 2018 Czech Masters and 2019 BMW International Open.

TimesLIVE