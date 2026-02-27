Gqeberha’s Skwankwankwa Movement celebrates second anniversary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of Gqeberha’s most recognisable cultural platforms, Skwankwankwa, is celebrating its second anniversary on Saturday. Picture:

A youth-led creative movement that began as informal street music sessions in New Brighton has grown into one of Gqeberha’s most recognisable cultural platforms, with Skwankwankwa celebrating its second anniversary on Saturday.

Founded in 2024, Skwankwankwa, a name derived from township slang meaning music that feels good, was born out of a desire to create safe, accessible spaces for young people to connect through sound, fashion and culture.

What started as small gatherings among friends has since evolved into large-scale lifestyle events attracting hundreds of attendees.

“The first session was just a few friends hanging out listening to music. Even now, as the numbers grow, we try to keep that same feeling,” group member, Malibongwe Piedt, said.

The turning point came during one of their early events when organisers realised the platform had outgrown its humble beginnings.

“When we looked down the street and saw the number of people that had shown up just to listen to a group of friends playing music, we knew it was bigger than us.”

Key milestones include the first event and another titled Session 006, which introduced a fully built stage, marking a shift towards professional production and larger-scale events.

Audience support has grown organically, driven largely by word-of-mouth, social media and a loyal following.

“The growth is unbelievable. We never anticipated these numbers, but people support the movement through their love of music, the experience and even our clothing,” Piedt said.

Each session involves DJs, photographers, videographers, event staff, designers and food vendors, thereby creating income-generating opportunities for young creatives and entrepreneurs.

“Youth economic participation is important because unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges facing young people.

“We believe creativity can translate into economic activity,” the organisers said.

“When young people are given platforms to showcase their skills, they gain exposure, income, networks, experience and confidence,” Piedt said.

Township culture remains central to the brand’s identity, shaping its sound, fashion and communication.

“Our language, energy and overall aesthetic are rooted in township life.

“It’s important for young people to see successful platforms coming from their own communities because it shows that success is possible from where they stand.”

Despite its rapid growth, the collective cites funding as its biggest challenge.

“Scaling requires significant financial resources. Without sufficient funding, it limits how fast and how far we can go.”

Looking ahead, Skwankwankwa aims to expand into other cities while positioning Gqeberha as a cultural tourism destination.

“In two years we want people to view Gqeberha as a tourist destination because of Skwankwankwa’s impact.”

The second anniversary celebration taking place at Gallery on Produce on Saturday promises what organisers describe as “an unforgettable experience filled with great music, energy and connection”.