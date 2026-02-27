Isithatha Theatre hosts wartime comedy ‘See How They Run!’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From back, left to right, Arthur Daniels, Matthew Osborne, Bennie Gerber, Dieter Vogts, Annaline Stiglingh, Leslie Speyers, Rachel Lategan, Robin Williams (director), Erin Bartlett, and Matthew Hamilton, make up the case of 'See How They Run!'

Gqeberha audiences are in for a treat as renowned Gqeberha director Robin Williams takes the helm of Philip King’s uproarious farce, See How They Run!.

Joining her is a star-studded cast featuring Leslie Speyers, Annaline Stiglingh, Bennie Gerber, Rachel Lategan, Matthew Hamilton, and Arthur Daniels, alongside talented newcomers Erin Bartlett, Matthew Osborne, and Dieter Vogts.

Set in wartime England, the quiet parish of Vicar Lionel Toop is thrown into delightful chaos when his former-actress wife, Penelope, rekindles an old friendship with soldier Clive Montgomery — who quickly dons a clerical collar to avoid scandal.

But he isn’t the only man in vestments: an escaped POW, the neurotic Rev Arthur Humphrey, and the stern Bishop of Lax all descend on the vicarage, sending identities — and sanity — into holy disarray.

Add a nosy spinster, Miss Skillon, maid Ida, and a suspicious Sergeant Towers to the mix, and you’ve got doors slamming, trousers dropping, and clergy multiplying faster than anyone can keep track.

See How They Run! is a divine comedy of mistaken identity where panic, hysteria, and hilarity abound.

This marks Robin Williams & Co.’s fourth production since their 2024 debut with the sold-out SA dramedy Curl Up & Dye.

Founded by Williams and Gerber, the company has made Isithatha Theatre in Walmer its home, bringing Gqeberha audiences world-class theatre standards with the flair of seasoned professionals — even as a “mere amateur company”.

Their previous productions, including Jingle All The Way and The Rainmaker, have consistently sold out, setting expectations high — and this show promises to deliver just as spectacularly.

See How They Run! runs from March 12-22 at Isithatha Theatre.

The show unfolds over three acts, includes two intervals, and runs for just over two hours.

Evening shows begin at 7.30pm, with weekend matinees at 3pm.

Tickets are R160 per person, available at Webtickets or your nearest Pick ‘n Pay kiosk.

A cash bar, confectionery and coffee bar will be available, as well as secure parking.

