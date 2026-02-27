Junior King tribute concert honours artist’s legacy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The family of Junior King Ferreira is hosting a tribute concert on Saturday on what would have been his 30th birthday

To honour the late Dugulth Junior King Ferreira, who would have turned 30 this weekend, his family has decided to hold a tribute concert on Saturday.

Ferreira died in an accident on December 11 on the N1 between Bloemfontein and Colesberg.

The mother of the late musician and dancer, Marian, said the family would be saying their final goodbyes this weekend.

First with the tribute concert on Saturday and then family and close friends would hold a private unveiling ceremony on Sunday.

“I want people to remember my son as someone who was passionate about his work and he was extremely determined.

“Behind the music, he was a people’s person and he was always eager to help with any community project.”

Stepfather Max Ferreira said: “He was always throwing out a bone to assist other artists, he was never selfish.

“He helped so many guys with their careers.

“There are actors and lawyers and all kinds of professionals that credit Junior for inspiring them.

“People learnt discipline from him and that helped them in their careers.”

Longtime friend and collaborator Kayla Kay Medusa Peters, who was flying from Cape Town on Thursday for the tribute concert, said: “This show is about us paying tribute to Junior on his 30th birthday because he was heading into a new decade of his life.

“And if anyone close to Junior knows him well enough, they would know that his birthday was always a big deal for him, so we wanted to make a big deal out of it.

“Also, this is his first birthday not being with us so that’s why we feel it is important to celebrate it this way.

“He would have loved to know that we are all celebrating his birthday on this scale because it was always the one day that he could be celebrated unapologetically.”

Talking about her recent solo tour to the Western Cape as well as other performances since the musician and dancer passed away, Peters said she felt like Junior had been with her on stage in spirit.

“I always feel his presence, it is undeniable, especially right before I go on stage.”

She said she wanted Ferreira to be remembered as the hard-working, persistent person that he was.

“He was someone that didn’t take no for an answer. He would kick the gates down if someone didn’t want to unlock them.

“Junior paved the way for so many artists, including myself.”

Peters said she remembered Ferreira as a happy person who always wanted to improve himself and his art.

“I want people to remember Junior for the inspiring character that he was.

“Even I aspired to be more like him and that is why I am working so hard now.”

Peters has already released two songs in 2026, the first one titled Ons is Terug (We are back) which was her first solo project.

“My second release was called Please Come Home featuring Lynxmack, and this was my tribute to Junior.”

The music video for Please Come Home features personal videos and moments that the two shared together over the past few years as they travelled the country performing shows to sold-out crowds.

“At first I was very sceptical about how our fans would perceive me performing without Junior.

“We entered the industry as a duo, but the response from everyone has been incredible and people are encouraging me to keep doing it without him.”

The Junior King 30th Birthday Tribute Concert will be held at La Dee Das in Salsoneville on Saturday.

Some of the country’s most popular artists are performing at the show, including Kay Medusa, Meneer Cee, Blime Gang, Davie, Confidence, DJ Dani, as well as Junior’s sister, Laeeqa .

Tickets are available online or at the door.

