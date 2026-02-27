Missionvale man accused of raping girl, 13, appears in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Irate Missionvale residents protest outside the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court calling for bail to be denied to a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl

The family of a Missionvale teenager who was allegedly raped by a neighbour only learnt about it after observant teachers noticed that her demeanour had changed.

After being told about the alleged rape, the youngster’s grandmother said, they went to the police station and then to Dora Nginza Hospital.

The man was subsequently arrested and appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Community members protested outside the court against his possible release on bail and handed over a petition urging that it should be denied.

However, the matter was postponed to March 5 for further investigation and the man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, will remain in custody.

The grandmother of the 13-year-old said the school called her on February 9, and when she arrived she was told that her granddaughter had been raped.

“He [suspect] is a neighbour. He knows me very well.

“All I want is justice. He must rot in jail. What he [allegedly] did was very wrong.

“She grew up in front of him, I just hope he doesn’t get bail at all.

“What he has [allegedly] done to her, I hope will be done to him in prison,” she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that a 23-year-old man was arrested for the alleged incident on January 19 in Missionvale.

“The 13-year-old victim alleged that he raped her and the case was opened at SAPS Algoa Park and is being investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit,” Beetge said.

He said the suspect was arrested on February 12.

On Thursday, the man took to the stand in front of a packed courtroom and denied the charges.

He said the investigating officer arrived at his home with the alleged victim but never disclosed details of the allegations against him and he was only informed that a rape case had been opened against him.

On the day of the alleged incident, he said, he was at home with his parents and friends.

State prosecutor Nicole December said the man was accused of raping the girl after calling her to his backroom flat while she was on her way to the shop.

Inside the flat, he then allegedly instructed her to take off her clothes.

Despite her resistance, December said, the accused allegedly raped her.

December said he was a member of gang. However, he denied this.

It was also revealed that the man had previously been charged with robbery using a knife in 2022.

But the case was thrown out of court because the complainant did not show up on the day of the trial.

He was also charged with common assault of his girlfriend, who also applied for a protection order against him in 2024.

But his girlfriend later withdrew the case.

December argued that the accused’s behaviour had escalated to the alleged rape.

The man maintained that he did not rape the teenager and that he had no previous convictions.

He said his girlfriend was six months pregnant and he was taking care of her assisted by his parents as he was unemployed and worked odd jobs.

He said the teenager lived three houses from his home and he was not aware why she had made the rape allegations against him.

Asked by his attorney, Mxolisi Moolman, whether he was willing to have a DNA swab taken, he said: “I know the results will be negative.”

December said she had received a petition from the community with 240 signatures alleging the accused posed a danger to the community.

In the petition, the residents said that an alleged rape of a minor was a grave and violent offence with lasting trauma for the victim and community.

“Granting bail may expose the child survivor to intimidation, harassment or further harm.

“The accused could attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence if released.

“The alleged crime has created fear and outrage in Missionvale; releasing the accused undermines public trust in justice and endangers community safety,” the petition reads.

Given the seriousness of the charge, they said, the accused might attempt to abscond to avoid trial and potential conviction.

Missionvale Neighbourhood Watch chair Mervin Januarie said the community was pleased that he was still in custody.

“We had a brief meeting after the hearing to reflect and the community feels that if the court grants bail, this will really impact the community.”

