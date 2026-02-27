‘Private sector should help to distribute state funds’ — Mtimka

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela University-based political analyst Ongama Mtimka makes a point to master of ceremonies Chris Gibbons at the post-budget indaba at the Boardwalk convention centre co-hosted by Forvis Mazars and Sasfin Wealth.

Panellists at a budget indaba in Gqeberha on Thursday described how it could galvanise local development and applauded finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s pronouncements on tax.

Speaking at the review of the minister’s budget speech at the Boardwalk convention centre, political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka said one of the important points was that “accredited entities” would from now on ensure grant funds were used when recipient municipalities failed to do so.

The 2026/2027 budget breakfast event was co-hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay office of international audit, assurance and tax advisory firm Forvis Mazars and Sasfin Wealth, with veteran financial journalist Chris Gibbons acting as master of ceremonies.

“The minister said he doesn’t want residents to suffer for the failure of their local government, so accredited entities are going to be appointed in cases like this to ensure delivery,” Mtimka said.

He said this was of particular interest to Bay residents who heard earlier this month that the human settlements department was withholding R440m in grant funding from the metro for significant underspending on a previous tranche.

“But besides the current list of likely accredited entities, including the Coega Development Corporation and the Mandela Bay Development Agency, we need to allow private sector groups to apply.”

He said he was pleased by Godongwana’s emphasis on public-private port and rail concessions to unlock the country’s export industry and multiple business opportunities upstream.

Forvis Mazars regional tax leader Robin Galloway said one of the main takeaways from the budget was the big hike in tax collection.

“Sars [South African Revenue Service] registered 1.3-million new taxpayers across various tax categories, contributing net revenue of R4.9bn.”

He noted the minister’s point that total outstanding tax debt on January 1 stood at R646bn, of which R518.2bn was undisputed.

“Related to that, [the National Treasury] has allocated an additional R7bn for Sars, part of which will be used to recruit 1,500 new debt collectors at Sars, who will be tasked with collecting R20bn-R50bn of that undisputed tax debt.”

Galloway said SA’s income tax base was one of the narrowest in the world, with only 7.7% taxpayers with taxable income above R1m per year paying almost half of all personal income tax collected by Sars.

He said another positive was the minister’s decision to raise the VAT registration threshold for small companies from R1m to R2.3m, reducing compliance costs and encouraging growth.

An additional positive related to the crypto asset reporting framework.

“We heard that Sars is going to be implementing new global reporting standards for digital and cross-border wealth from March 1.

“This will integrate crypto transactions and offshore financial data into the international sharing structure that currently captures traditional banking activity.”

He said the new reporting framework would also require service providers to collect and transmit detailed user and transaction information to Sars in a standardised internationally aligned format.

“Sars estimates six-million taxpayers hold and trade crypto assets, and non-disclosure of these assets was prevalent in 2025.”

The third panellist, Sasfin senior investments specialist Sihle Siswana, said he believed a key change had been sounded in the 2026 budget with the issuing of government bonds, and the emphasis on the involvement of the private sector.

“The government has issued its first sovereign infrastructure and development finance bond and the funds raised are to be ring-fenced for infrastructure projects.

“The private sector in response is showing appetite to invest, and it is because of this new ringfencing strategy.”