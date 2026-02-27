The Herald Cooking Masterclass series takes you from cinema-to-table

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Excited to launch the eighth edition of The Herald Cooking Masterclass series this year are ,from left, Mount Vernon Wine Estate general manager Nick Savage, The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters, chef Sheree Cloete of the Capsicum Culinary Studio and proud new partner Ruan Bower, owner of Sunridge SUPERSPAR.

An annual winning recipe of fun, food and friends, The Herald Cooking Masterclass series will take participants on another tasty adventure in its eighth year of interactive cooking experiences.

Participants joining this year’s The Herald Cooking Masterclass series will cook up six delicious meals inspired by cinema, and enjoy the benefits of a brand new sponsor, Sunridge SUPERSPAR, along with the backing of long-standing partners Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.

Sunridge SUPERSPAR owner Ruan Bower said the new partnership with The Herald Cooking Masterclass series was part of marketing an exciting new revamp at the store.

“We pride ourselves on our range of offerings, which we are looking to expand in the newly renovated SUPERSPAR, and being a one-stop shop,” Bower said.

“Sunridge SUPERSPAR has been an integral part of the community since its humble beginnings from a small KWIKSPAR that opened in 1994 to a SUPERSPAR in 2004.

“This store has always led in standards and innovation, and that is what resulted in our revamp that is currently under way.

“Sunridge SUPERSPAR will undergo a total overhaul, together with the addition of an extra 20% floor space to the current store.”

Living up to their updated slogan “Great Food from the Village”, Sunridge SUPERSPAR will provide all the ingredients for the Masterclass series this year

“We have focused on quality as well as having a unique, extensive and artisanal product range that gives you that village and country-market vibe,” Bower said.

“Our owner-run store with quick reaction time also allows us to source unique products directly without extensive corporate barriers.”

The first event of The Herald Cooking Masterclass 2026 series will be hosted at the Capsicum Culinary Studio on March 26 with the theme “EAT, PRAY, LOVE: Global comfort food”, and participants will be cooking an Indonesian coconut and lime chicken dish.

Mount Vernon Wine Estate general manager Nick Savage said they were excited to again partner with The Herald Cooking Masterclasses in 2026.

“Three Peaks continues to partner with the series because it aligns perfectly with what our brand stands for, which is shared experiences, quality ingredients and bringing people together around exceptional food and wine.

“The series offers a unique platform where guests can explore flavour, creativity and storytelling through cuisine, and we believe wine plays a central role in elevating that journey.”

Savage recommends pairing the vibrant, aromatic flavours of the coconut and lime chicken dish with a wine that is equally fresh and expressive — Three Peaks Sauvignon Blanc.

“It is an ideal pairing,” he said.

“Its crisp acidity, citrus notes and subtle tropical fruit profile will beautifully complement the creamy coconut base while enhancing the brightness of the lime and delicate spice in the dish.”

Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay chef Sheree Cloete said the “EAT, PRAY, LOVE” theme was inspired by the beautiful connection between food, culture and self-discovery.

“Much like the film and book, this Masterclass celebrates how food tells a story of travel, tradition and emotion,” Cloete said.

“Indonesia, in particular, offers bold flavours and soulful dishes.

“This theme allows participants to explore global cuisine while experiencing how food can comfort, inspire and bring people together.”

Techniques participants will master during the upcoming cooking experience will be how to layer flavours thoughtfully, control cooking temperatures and refine seasoning.

The coconut and lime chicken dish will be served with steamed fragrant jasmine rice, and the chefs will demonstrate how to make crispy poppadum’s for added texture and crunch.

“To complete the dish, a vibrant Indonesian-style stir-fried vegetable medley will be prepared,” Cloete said.

“Together, these elements create a balanced, satisfying plate that enhances the richness and brightness of the coconut and lime chicken.

“This dish is wonderfully versatile.

“It can be served as a comforting family dinner, themed dinner party or as a weekend gathering with friends.

“Its bold yet approachable flavours make it suitable for both casual and slightly elevated dining occasions.”

Limited seats are available.

Book your spot for The Herald Cooking Masterclass at the Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, on Thursday March 26 from 6pm to 8pm at https://bit.ly/heraldcookglobal26

Tickets are R420 a person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine, compliments of Three Peaks Wine.

For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041 504 7135.