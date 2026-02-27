News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

DECEMNBER 10 2024 Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu during the senzo Meyiwa trial in North Gauteng High Court. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu and the accused during the Senzo Meyiwa trial in the North Gauteng High Court on December 10 2024. File photo. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

The soccer star was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

2

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

3

West Indies have firepower to unsettle serene Proteas

4

Stadium Management, Chiefs confident digital ticketing system will work at Soweto derby

5

Boko Haram attack kills 15 in northeast Nigeria village, say residents