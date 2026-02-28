Eastern Cape man, 63, nabbed for possession of alleged stolen bakkie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The vehicle was reported stolen in March 2025.

An elderly Eastern Cape man has been arrested for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Ngqeleni police arrested the 63-year-old suspect on Wednesday.

He is from the Ngamnye No 1 locality, Ndungunyeni administrative area, in Ngqeleni.

“Police were conducting routine patrols in the Ngqeleni CBD when they spotted a suspicious Toyota Hilux GD6 bakkie,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said.

“Members stopped and immobilised the vehicle to conduct further checks.”

According to Matyolo, preliminary investigations, including circulation verification, revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in March 2025 under a theft case registered at Tloekeng (formerly Mt Fletcher).

“During questioning, the suspect alleged he had given money to his nephew to purchase a vehicle on his behalf and claimed that this was how he came into possession of the bakkie,” he said.

“Investigations into the matter are continuing.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court soon on a charge of unlawful possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

OR Tambo district police commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana praised Ngqeleni police for their vigilance and swift action.

