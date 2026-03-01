Cape fur seal tests positive for rabies at Cannon Rocks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rabies is cropping up among seals in the Western Cape and now Eastern Cape

A Cape fur seal that came ashore at the village of Cannon Rocks earlier in February has tested positive for rabies.

This is the third confirmed case in the Eastern Cape.

Dr Greg Hofmeyr, curator of the marine mammal collection at Bayworld in Gqeberha, said the seal first swam ashore at Cape Padrone, about 5km west of Cannon Rocks, on the afternoon of February 18.

Anglers encountered it and reported that it showed unprovoked aggression.

“A member of the local stranding network investigated and confirmed its behaviour.

“However, due to the isolation of the location, nothing further could be done that day,” Hofmeyr said.

A stranding response team from Bayworld in Gqeberha arrived at Cannon Rocks early the next morning to investigate.

“Shortly before their arrival, a seal was reported in the shallows in front of Cannon Rocks.

“The size and condition indicated that it was likely the same animal seen previously.

“Its body condition and behaviour were judged to be characteristic of rabies.

“Therefore, permission was obtained to euthanise the animal,” Hofmeyr said.

“Samples were taken for testing.”

Hofmeyr said this case extended the rabies range in Cape fur seals eastwards by about 100km.

“It is a mere 20km from the nearest seal colony, at Black Rocks in Algoa Bay.

“Black Rocks is the easternmost and most isolated colony of Cape fur seals.

“This case indicates that its isolation may not have protected it from this disease, and that all colonies on the South African coast are potentially exposed.”

Hofmeyr reminded beachgoers to keep their distance from seals, both in the sea and on land.

Any sightings ashore, or of seals behaving strangely, or any carcasses of seals, should be reported to the Bayworld stranding hotline 071-724-2122 as soon as possible.

“Response to any seals ashore should only be by experts.

“The stranding response team is trained, experienced and vaccinated and has the appropriate equipment and permits to deal with these situations.

“Please note that all seals are protected by law and that it is an offence to harm or disturb them,” Hofmeyr said.