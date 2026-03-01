NewsPREMIUM

‘It was surreal, completely crazy’: SA restaurateur tells of close miss in Dubai

Gill Gifford

Senior journalist

Restaurateur Nicky van der Walt.
Dubai-based restaurateur Nicky van der Walt heard a first explosion as he was speaking to his father on the phone. File photo.

Dubai-based South African restaurateur Nicky van der Walt has described explosions in the city on Saturday, as Iran retaliated against attacks by the US and Israel, as “surreal, completely crazy”.

Van der Walt, who lives in Dubai with his wife, Lee-Ann Liebenberg, and their three children, said the biggest shock came when an explosion went off as he was speaking to his father on the phone.

He and his family had gone to visit South African friends who live in Jebel Ali, which is close to a base for American naval forces in neighbouring Abu Dhabi that was struck by Iranian missiles.

“While we were there my dad called. Obviously he had been following what was going on and was freaking out and wanted to check we were OK,” Van Der Walt told The Sunday Times last night.

Read more.

