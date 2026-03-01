Public works minister, DG ‘hacked’ amid sweeping anti-corruption reforms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senior officials in the department of public works & infrastructure, aided by government spies, are said to have put their minister and director-general (DG) under surveillance as part of a pushback against their clampdown on corruption.

This is according to well-placed government sources, who told the Sunday Times that minister Dean Macpherson and DG Sifiso Mdakane were alerted that they may have been hacked after sensitive communication between them surfaced on social media.

The State Security Agency (SSA) has now been asked to mount an official probe into the alleged hacking of the two, who are tasked with cleaning up one of the most scandal-hit and corruption-prone government departments.

