African Food Festival adds to New Brighton’s township tourist attractions

New Brighton’s Café Riza owner Vuyokazi Duze with guest speaker Mike Pantsi at the launch of the African Food Festival

The Friendly City, long known for its traditional dishes, is also becoming a haven for cosmopolitan palates.

In New Brighton on Saturday, Café Riza hosted an African Food Festival, using the finest local cuisine to help boost township tourism.

Kwaito legend and reality TV star Zwai Bala attended the festival.

The festival, showcasing some of the finest African cuisine, formed part of the café’s official launch.

From hearty starch-based dishes and vibrant vegetable bowls to fresh salads and protein-packed meals, the festival offered something for every palate.

The menu was rounded off with mocktails, homemade ginger beer and even pizza slices.

It was held opposite the New Brighton police station.

Café owner and festival organiser Vuyokazi Duze said she had intended to host her annual African Food Festival in Richmond Hill in 2025.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, she could not.

She thought there was no better way to introduce the festival than at the launch of her own café.

“The festival was meant to celebrate our own cultural food in a modern way, but I also wanted to show people what I was capable of doing.

“I will host the African Food Festival again in September, at my own venue.

“At this festival, I had different vendors.

“However, they are limited to the market that they are exposed to.

“I intended to expose these different people to a larger market that would come to the festival.

“I also wanted children from the location to have a sense of pride in their culture, because other countries have a sense of pride in who they are, like Italians are proud of eating pizza,” Duze said.

Mike Pantsi, a former Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chair, was the guest speaker at the festival.

Pantsi said hospitality was the perfect tourism pairing.

“Tourism is everybody’s business, and everyone has to play their part,” Pantsi, who is also a tour guide, said.

The festival featured a spread of traditional favourites, including livers, chicken trotters and free-range chicken known as umleqwa, alongside other dishes commonly prepared in the township.

With few festivals and events hosted in New Brighton, Pantsi said the initiative formed part of broader efforts to revive tourism in the area.

“We will bring all tourism product owners together so that we complement each other here in New Brighton, so that we can put together a brochure.

“That will allow people to know when they come to New Brighton what they can expect to do.

“There is also a structure that will represent the community tourism forum.

“We do not want people to talk about Soweto only when we have the rich history of New Brighton.

“For instance, when the late Bishop Bolana [of the Bantu Church of Christ] passed on, we saw the big value of what churches could contribute to tourism as well,” Pantsi said.

Explaining the history behind New Brighton’s famous relish, he said the meal was prepared as a symbol of warmth, care and hospitality.

“A lot of people have heard the stories of our relish [called bisto in New Brighton], but not a lot of people have tasted an actual New Brighton relish.

“How our relish got famous was due to Gqeberha being known as the Friendly City.

“Now there is nothing as nice as something with a bit of oil in it, even when a person has a babalaza [hangover].

“Most of the time, onions would be mixed with tomato, a bit of curry, if your bread is ready, you’d marry it together, enjoy,” Pantsi said.

